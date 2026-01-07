Brewery of the Year: Another Big Step for a Major Player in a $282B Industry

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Since 2019, a Colorado-based craft brewery has been quietly building its profile from up-and-comer to industry threat. In that time, they’ve become the state’s most-awarded brewery.

From lagers with international acclaim to West Coast IPAs earning gold in some of the industry’s most hotly contested fields, Westbound & Down’s trajectory looks clear.

It’s not just beer, either. Their world-class brewpub, hospitality programs, food, and design are earning praise and attention from critics, beer fans, and investors alike.

And after their 25+ major awards helped put them on the map, their newly earned title of Brewery of the Year at the 2025 Great American Beer Festival cements their place among the most respected names in craft beer.

That said, it’s one thing to covet the crown. It’s another entirely to know how to use it to build an empire. And with the craft beer industry expected to grow to $282 billion by 2032, Westbound & Down’s team will be the first to tell you that they’re just getting started.

And with ambitious plans to scale and unlock exponential growth, investors are taking advantage of their change to join ahead of that next chapter.

A different kind of brewery, a different kind of growth model

Westbound & Down operates under a simple premise: put hospitality and quality first, and the rest will follow.

That’s why their model features more than retail sales and beer. They blend elevated brewpub experiences, premium food, and community-first culture with their award-winning reputation. The result: a brand that turns casual drinkers into lifelong supporters and grows without sacrificing quality.

It’s how Westbound & Down has achieved 2,800%+ distribution growth since 2019, the company says. But even more notable is how they’ve managed that growth without chasing trends or cutting corners.

Traction that tells a story

Westbound & Down’s success extends beyond podiums. Their growth has been achieved through a blend of retail and brewpub channels. And investors have made it clear they see the value.

900+ retail accounts and climbing, including a Whole Foods retail partnership

New flagship brewpub launching just outside Denver

Previous investment round maxed out in less than 60 days

Consumer demand in Colorado is still outpacing supply, with plans to expand in-state sales 3X within the next 30 months.

With requests for distribution from six additional states, this is just the beginning of their long-term vision to turn Westbound & Down into a go-to name industry-wide. And with the help of investors, they’re already delivering on their promises.

Growth powered by investors like you

Some companies make lofty promises to investors and never deliver. Others use those dollars to unlock new levels of scale.

Westbound & Down raised money earlier this year to add production capacity and help fuel the buildout of their soon-to-open Denver metro area location. Those dollars are already being put to good use, with a recent first-look revealed of this new location and more growth ahead.

But this current raise is all about unlocking entirely new levels of scale, with goals of quadrupling their brewing capacity by 2028 to power even broader growth. And they’re giving investors like you the chance to get a piece of what’s ahead.

And for $735.75, you can own early-stage equity in this fast-growing brand at a pivotal stage.

To learn more about this opportunity or to become an investor, go to invest.westboundanddown.com.

This is a paid advertisement for Westbound & Down’s Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at https://invest.westboundanddown.com/