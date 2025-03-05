Kyle Kuzma has navigated the highs and lows of the NBA, from winning a championship with the Lakers to facing struggles with the Wizards — now with the Bucks, he's embracing his journey and controlling his own narrative.

Kyle Kuzma has experienced both extremes of the NBA journey. He was a key piece of the 2020 championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers, playing alongside LeBron James on basketball's grandest stage.

In Washington, he faced a different reality — one where his team failed to break .500. The highs have been exhilarating, and the lows are humbling for the now Milwaukee Buck. Yet through it all, Kuzma has remained adaptable, learning to navigate both the business of basketball and the business of being Kyle Kuzma.

In recent years, Kuzma has expanded his investment portfolio, refined his personal brand and launched his own media venture — all while maintaining a sharp focus on his day job. The key, he says, is knowing what's real and what's just noise.

"You go through an investor journey where, at first, everything sounds exciting, and you want to do it all," Kuzma explains. "But as you get older, you realize there's a lot of fluff out there. Having a strong foundation and diversifying is important, but it's just as crucial to focus on what you truly know and can build."

Much like his game on the court, Kuzma describes his approach to entrepreneurship as "plug and play." In basketball, his shooting and size allow him to adapt seamlessly to any team. In business, he focuses on connecting entrepreneurs with the right people to bring their ideas to life.

"If I have a buddy with a business, I might say, 'Hey, I know someone at Amazon who could help with that,' and make the introduction," he says. "It's all about making the right connections."

Despite refining his focus over time, Kuzma remains involved in a wide range of industries — from CPG and spirits to car washes. He credits his ability to juggle multiple ventures to his ADHD, saying he thrives when working on "a million things at once."

Beyond his ADHD, Kuzma credits his mother, Karri, for inspiring many of his off-court ventures, like his recent investment in Major League Volleyball. It was Karri who first introduced him to the sport, and today, she runs the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, which supports single mothers.

"I come from humble beginnings, so I understand what it means to be poor," Kuzma says. "Giving back is always important—whether it's to my hometown or through the work we do for single mothers and underprivileged kids during the holidays. There's a lot I want to accomplish with my foundation, and it's going to be huge. I'm fortunate to have a great team that makes it all happen. My mom runs the foundation, and she does an amazing job."

That mindset also influences his business decisions. Instead of chasing trends, Kuzma invests in ventures that align with his values and interests, relying on a trusted team to help execute his vision.

"I like to keep it simple," he says. "My job is to identify what's real, what's not, and what has potential. Then, I rely on my team to help break it down."

Kontrolling the narrative — Kyle Kuzma style

Kuzma has faced his share of criticism. As a young player on a LeBron-led contender, he endured scrutiny over his role. Later, he experienced media backlash in Washington as the Wizards tumbled down the standings. Rather than letting others dictate the story, he created Kuz Kontrol, a direct-to-fan newsletter that bypasses traditional media, letting him tell his own story.

"As athletes, we need to control the narrative around us," Kuzma says. "We often get misconstrued by people who only read press clippings and don't actually know us."

Through Kuz Kontrol, subscribers get an unfiltered look at his life — everything from his thoughts on being traded to Milwaukee to behind-the-scenes stories from Michael Rubin's exclusive White Party.

"It's all real topics curated by my team, who works on the newsletter," Kuzma says. "We discuss what's happened over the past two weeks, jot it down, and turn it into a story."

The newsletter also taps into Kuzma's unique crossover appeal. Some fans subscribe for his takes on basketball, while others are drawn to his tunnel fits and high-fashion sensibilities — or his supermodel fiancée, Winnie Harlow. Kuz Kontrol reflects the intersection of sports and lifestyle, a space Kuzma has carefully curated over the years, particularly through his expressive pre-game fashion choices.

"I've changed how people approach the tunnel," Kuzma says of his game-day outfits. "Guys like Russell Westbrook and Nick Young started it, but I'm wearing actual runway pieces and items not designed for games."

Kuzma's passion for fashion is genuine, but he also recognizes its branding power.

"Fashion is a space for relevance — not just in sports, but in general," he says. "It keeps you in the conversation. If you're building a brand, it's a valuable tool because, in a way, it's free media. Just putting on the right clothes can make a statement."

Throughout his eight seasons, Kyle Kuzma has been the subject of much commentary. Lakers fans once hailed him as the successor to Kobe Bryant, while Redditors have criticized him as "terrible." Yet one thing remains clear: whether he's wearing a Lakers, Wizards or Bucks jersey — or a giant pink sweater —Kuzma will always prioritize being true to himself. And so far, it's worked out pretty well for him.