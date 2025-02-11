Jrue Holiday's partnership with Rhone is built on authenticity, aligning his values of mental fitness and community impact with the brand's mission.

From Allen Iverson to Russell Westbrook, the NBA has long been at the intersection of basketball and fashion. Players like Kyle Kuzma and James Harden have made headlines with their extravagant "tunnel fits," using their pre-game walks to make bold statements and showcase their unique style.

Given the influence of these athletes, it's no surprise that fashion brands are eager to partner with NBA stars. However, for these collaborations to last, it takes more than just money and swag — they must reflect a genuine alignment of values between the athlete and the brand.

That's exactly what NBA champion Jrue Holiday has found with his recent partnership with Rhone. Founded in 2014, Rhone is a performance-driven apparel and wellness brand with 16 U.S. retail stores. Rhone's mission goes beyond selling high-performance clothing; it's about inspiring progress through mental fitness, community initiatives, and wellness.

In December, the brand introduced its Licensed NBA Commuter Shirts, showcasing designs for all 30 NBA teams. For Holiday, this partnership is not just about fashion — it's about working with a brand that champions the values he lives by on and off the court.

"Through my own experiences, I've realized that you can't be your best physically without prioritizing mental well-being," Holiday says. "I'm excited to partner with Rhone to share my journey, raise awareness about Mental Fitness, and contribute to their mission of positively impacting over 100 million lives."

Holiday's commitment to mental fitness is deeply personal. He isn't just talking about his on-court injuries; his wife, Olympic Gold Medalist Lauren Holiday, faced a public battle with brain cancer during her pregnancy in 2016, an experience that profoundly impacted the entire family.

Thankfully, Lauren overcame the illness, and now, the Holidays are using their platform and resources to give back. A key aspect of their partnership with Rhone is a donation to the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund), which focuses on empowering underserved communities across the U.S. by supporting entrepreneurs and fostering economic growth.

Rhone's mission is to positively impact over 100 million lives, and this donation will significantly help them achieve that goal.

"We're thrilled to be welcoming Jrue to Rhone," says Rhone CEO Nate Checketts. "Jrue's unwavering commitment to community and well-being aligns perfectly with Rhone's mission. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to deepen our connection with the NBA community and contribute to meaningful change through the JLH Fund."

In addition to the donation, the partnership will feature an activation at NBA Crossover from February 14-16 at the Moscone Center, strategically timed to coincide with NBA All-Star Weekend in the Bay Area.

While many clothing brands would jump at the chance to work with Holiday, the two-time All-Star chose Rhone for a reason.

"Authenticity is key for me," Holiday explains. "I chose to partner with Rhone because their focus on community and well-being aligns perfectly with my personal values. Being part of the Rhone community has been an exciting opportunity, and I'm looking forward to the meaningful impact we'll create together."

