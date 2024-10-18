Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Few players matched Baron Davis's electrifying, explosive energy in his prime. The two-time NBA All-Star dazzled fans with his high-flying dunks and crafty ball handling. Since his retirement in 2012, Davis has become Mr. Multi-Hyphenate, doing everything from cultivating a diverse investment portfolio to filling up his IMBD page with actor and producer credits. Now, he's channeling that passion and competitive spirit into building a new legacy through his company Business Inside the Game (BIG).

Launched in 2017, BIG is a members-only platform that provides its community with networking and thought leadership events, investment opportunities, and valuable personal connections.

"A lot of entrepreneurs work alone," Davis says. "BIG is a network where entrepreneurs can connect with people who've been in their shoes— investors, C-suite executives, and industry talent."

Related: 'Pro Athletes Experience Life Backward': Here's How NBA Stars Are Setting Themselves Up for Success When the Game Is Over.

The idea originated from Davis's locker room conversations with his NBA teammates. "I realized that guys are just as competitive in other areas of their lives as they are on the court," Davis recalls. "Whether it's art, technology, or something else, their passion was inspiring." Motivated by their stories, Davis had an epiphany: "What if there was a platform where we can share ideas, we can share our deal flow, and then we can see other people's deals and provide insight."

Davis draws heavily on his NBA experience to shape his vision for BIG. "In sports, you have specialized coaches—strength, shooting, diet, and more," he says. "I want to apply that same approach."

In other words, it's about more than just getting the most people in the room—it's about bringing the right people together. This means curating a network of entrepreneurs, investors, and thought leaders tailored to meet each other's unique needs. "You want to walk in knowing you're surrounded by like-minded individuals," Davis says. "When I attend conferences, people are often there to see me. But I'm there to meet others, and those connections don't always happen."

Contrary to popular belief, most athletes do not get to sail off into the sunset on a boat filled with money when they stop playing. Notoriously short career spans often force them to transition into new careers once they've "retired." While investing has become a standard way for former players to maintain financial security, it can also be a slippery slope. "We're seen as easy targets," Davis says. "People assume we [athletes] don't know our value outside of sports, especially in industries like tech." His solution? Start teaching them.

Related: Steph Curry's Gold Medal Performance Sparks Viral Response from McDonald's France

This idea manifested in the form of an app, which is set to launch in 2025. The goal is to "operationalize" the audience, using an algorithm to share vetted business opportunities with BIG members and populate the "feed" with relevant content, workshops, and more. He sees the BIG app as a way of streamlining the event experience, ensuring attendees Facetime with the people they came to meet. Davis hopes the community he's building will grow BIG (pun intended) enough to serve as a resource for businesses and entrepreneurs. "When it's time for innovation, or you're looking to learn something new about who you are and your business and your leadership, BIG is here for you," Davis says.

After years of studying the evolving sports landscape, Davis and his team are convinced that the moment to launch is now. "Now more than ever, brands have an opportunity to be a voice and an outlet for creators," Davis says. The next step is figuring out how to take advantage of that opportunity. For Davis, it boils down to answering two key questions: Where is your audience, and who are they? And how are you building the right community around your brand?

Related: 'Each of You Will Be Receiving a Bonus': Mark Cuban Announces Massive Payout to Mavericks' Employees — Here's How Much

When navigating our increasingly virtual world, especially in industries like sports, Davis feels that the direct-to-consumer and direct-to-fan models are becoming increasingly important. In his eyes, it's all about giving fans access while allowing creators to control their own content and updates. "Platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok are excellent for showcasing personality and engaging with fans," Davis says. But his primary concern is what happens after that. "What is an ad nowadays when everybody has one?" the former point guard wonders. "Where do you bring that audience back to, and how will you continue to engage them meaningfully?"

Davis has always been a playmaker, averaging seven assists per game throughout his NBA career. While he's no longer tossing alley-oops, Davis still excels at creating opportunities for his "teammates", through connecting entrepreneurs with investors and guiding athletes through their post-career transitions. Going into year 9, Davis and BIG will host their first summit on October 19th, where they plan to start beta testing their app. "We feel like we built, something greater than just technology," Davis says. "We created a tool to bring people together."