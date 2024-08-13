Get All Access for $5/mo

Steph Curry's Gold Medal Performance Sparks Viral Response from McDonald's France McDonald's France hinted at removing its "Classic Curry" dipping sauce after Curry's remarkable performance led Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France in the men's basketball gold medal game.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Curry's 24-point performance, including crucial three-pointers in the final minutes, led Team USA to a 98-87 win, securing its fifth consecutive gold medal.
  • After Curry's performance in the Olympics men's basketball final, McDonald's France humorously hinted at removing its "Classic Curry" dipping sauce.
  • The loss marked a second consecutive Olympic defeat for the French team in the gold medal match against the U.S.

In a playful response to the Paris Olympics men's basketball final, McDonald's France hinted at removing its "Classic Curry" dipping sauce after Steph Curry's remarkable performance led Team USA to a 98-87 victory over France in the gold medal game. Curry, the Golden State Warriors star, scored 24 points, including four critical three-pointers in the final minutes.

His performance inspired McDonald's France to post on Instagram that it might remove the curry sauce. The post, a nod to Curry's sharpshooting, quickly went viral, reflecting the bittersweet defeat for the host nation. Translated, it reads: "For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce." The caption continued, "for four years minimum."

This joke was well-received, garnering more than 34,000 likes in just two days. Despite the humor, the loss was tough for the French team, which narrowly missed gold for the second consecutive Olympics, having also lost to the U.S. in the 2021 Tokyo final. Curry's stellar performance solidified Team USA's fifth consecutive gold medal in men's basketball and underscored his status as one of the game's all-time greats.

In the end, although McDonald's France might keep its curry sauce, the memory of Curry's clutch shots will likely linger longer in the minds of French basketball fans.

McDonald's has been busy this summer. It dropped a new McFlurry, the Kit Kat Banana Split, earlier this month, following the nostalgic Grandma McFlurry in May. The brand also recently extended its limited-time $5 Meal Deal, introduced last month.

The brand also announced it is testing the nearly one-pound Big Arch — two beef patties, melted cheese, crispy toppings and a "tangy" sauce, the company's biggest burger ever — in international markets this year, reportedly including Canada and Portugal.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

