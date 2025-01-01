Kishore Dasaka
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Kishore Dasaka is a co-founder of KayOne Consulting. Over the last 20 years, Kishore has worked with more than 250+ entreprenrus in finance and strategy, helping them optimize cash flow, boost profitability, and scale efficiently.
Latest
Management
7 Silent Mistakes Fast-Growing Startups Make Before Running Out of Money
Strong revenue can hide dangerous financial cracks. Here's why even fast-growing startups run out of money-and how founders can prevent it before it's too late