Get All Access for $5/mo

'Faster, Smarter, and More Relevant': Reddit Tests AI That Combs the Site For You The AI is like a blend of Google and ChatGPT, tailored specifically for Reddit.

By Sherin Shibu Edited by Melissa Malamut

Key Takeaways

  • Reddit introduced Reddit Answers on Monday, a feature that brings AI responses to searches.
  • With the new feature, Reddit moves to compete with ChatGPT and Google.
  • Only a small group of Redditors in the U.S. currently have access to Answers.

Reddit has a new feature in the works that could make it both a ChatGPT and Google competitor.

Reddit announced on Monday that it has started to test a new AI chatbot called Reddit Answers. The bot provides conversational responses to user queries like "How can I get better sleep?" and "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" by drawing from what Redditors have written across the platform.

Reddit Answers summarizes what Redditors have said at the top of its response and links to the communities and posts across Reddit that it used to formulate the response at the bottom. Users have the option to dive deeper by clicking through the links or by asking a follow-up question.

Example of top of a Reddit Answers response. Credit: Reddit

Example of the bottom of a Reddit Answers response. Credit: Reddit

Reddit advertises Answers as a way to "Find answers from real people."

Related: Here's Why Reddit Turned Down an Acquisition Offer From Google in Its Early Days, According to Cofounder Alexis Ohanian

"AI-powered search is part of our longer-term vision to improve the search experience on Reddit – making it faster, smarter, and more relevant," Reddit stated in a blog post.

The move puts Reddit in competition with search engines like Google and AI chatbots like ChatGPT. Instead of asking a question on Google and adding "Reddit" at the end of the search query to find an answer from Reddit, users can go straight to Reddit to ask the question.

The conversational format of the answer is also similar to ChatGPT, making Reddit Answers a combination of an AI chatbot and a Reddit search.

Related: Can ChatGPT Help Start a Business? I Tried the Latest Version, GPT-4o, to Find Out.

Google and OpenAI have already signed deals to use Reddit data in their AI responses. Google currently has about 90% of the search engine market, according to Stat Counter. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman revealed last week that ChatGPT has over 300 million weekly users and handles more than one billion messages per day.

Reddit Answers is currently only available in early access to a limited group of Redditors in the U.S., with plans to roll it out to additional countries.
Sherin Shibu

Entrepreneur Staff

News Reporter

Sherin Shibu is a business news reporter at Entrepreneur.com. She previously worked for PCMag, Business Insider, The Messenger, and ZDNET as a reporter and copyeditor. Her areas of coverage encompass tech, business, strategy, finance, and even space. She is a Columbia University graduate.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Franchise

McDonald's Announces the Return of the Snack Wrap in 2025 — Here's What to Expect From Its Comeback

The decision comes after years of persistent customer demand for the portable snack, which debuted nearly two decades ago.

By Carl Stoffers
Money & Finance

8 Unconventional Ways to Cut Costs in Your Business

Here are eight cost-saving strategies that no one talks about.

By Chris Kille
Starting a Business

10 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs That Investors Love (Even If They Seem Like Jerks)

This article explores a thought-provoking question: Why do many successful entrepreneurs exhibit traits that might label them as "jerks?"

By Dima Maslennikov
Innovation

These Entrepreneurs Created a League That Turns Gamers Into Pro Race Car Drivers: 'We're Giving Drivers a Sustainable Career Path'

Racing Prodigy's innovative E2Real sports league is lowering the high-cost barrier to entry for drivers to take their passion to the track.

By Leo Zevin
Growing a Business

6 Simple Ways to Scale Your Business Without Compromising Quality

Businesses can grow rapidly by automating tasks, shaping efficient workflows, and creating an independent team that can thrive while maintaining profitability.

By Slava Bogdan
Leadership

Want To Be A Better Coach At Work? Start With These Unexpected Insights

I had many coaches outside of business teach me invaluable lessons about developing people.

By Craig Mullaney