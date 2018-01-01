Coca-Cola

More From This Topic

Elon Musk's New Tweet Raises Eyebrows. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk's New Tweet Raises Eyebrows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Amazon Delivers to Parked Cars and Thinking Positive Leads to Good Memories. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Amazon Delivers to Parked Cars and Thinking Positive Leads to Good Memories. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Lydia Belanger | 1 min read
The Top 3 Super Bowl Ads of All Time and Why We Still Love Them
Super Bowl Ads

The Top 3 Super Bowl Ads of All Time and Why We Still Love Them

The very best ad are really good stories.
Dave Sutton | 5 min read
One Thing Coca-Cola, Geico and Under Armour Are Doing That Every Company Should Do Today
Content Marketing

One Thing Coca-Cola, Geico and Under Armour Are Doing That Every Company Should Do Today

Copy these highly successful content marketing strategies to build your billion-dollar brand.
Luis Congdon | 5 min read
Coca-Cola, Dell and PayPal Share Their Influencer Marketing Secrets
Influencer Marketing

Coca-Cola, Dell and PayPal Share Their Influencer Marketing Secrets

Four tips to influencer marketing for companies of any size.
Kristina Libby | 6 min read
Warren Buffett's Face Will Be on Cherry Cokes in China
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett's Face Will Be on Cherry Cokes in China

It seems like a dream come true for the billionaire investor.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
5 Rules of Marketing That Will Help You Find the Right Niche and Thrive
Marketing

5 Rules of Marketing That Will Help You Find the Right Niche and Thrive

Being first matters more than being better. Just ask Coca-Cola. Better yet, ask Pepsi.
Han-Gwon Lung | 7 min read
How Former PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico Transformed the Corporation Into a Food and Beverage Giant
Radicals & Visionaries

How Former PepsiCo CEO Roger Enrico Transformed the Corporation Into a Food and Beverage Giant

Enrico, who died at age 71 on June 1, helped Pepsi rival Coke and dive deeper into the food business.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Warren Buffett Dishes on Clinton vs. Trump, Coca-Cola and His Possible Successor
Warren Buffett

Warren Buffett Dishes on Clinton vs. Trump, Coca-Cola and His Possible Successor

The investor presided over his 51st Berkshire annual meeting in Omaha, Neb., where he and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger fielded five hours of questions.
Reuters | 5 min read
Coke Zero Is Being Renamed in the U.K. Because People Don't Know It's Sugar-Free
Coca-Cola

Coke Zero Is Being Renamed in the U.K. Because People Don't Know It's Sugar-Free

The new marketing push will cost more than $14 million.
Matthew Nitch Smith | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.