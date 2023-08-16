The collection launch is a part of the "Onchain Summer" campaign on Base which celebrates on-chain art, gaming and music projects on the platform. The campaign will last till August 30.

Coca-Cola has launched its second non-fungible tokens collection titled "Masterpiece" on Base, Coinbase's Ethereum Layer 2 network. The collection comprises eight digital assets and will showcase the work of emerging artists as well as legendary artists.

Coinbase took to X to share the launch news.

ONCHAIN SUMMER ? DAY FIVE@CocaCola is bringing their Global Masterpiece campaign onchain with works from emerging artists Aket, WonderBuhle, Fatma Ramadan, Vikram Kushwah, Stefania Tejada, as well as timeless artists like Munch, Vermeer, and Van Goghhttps://t.co/sXUGkpKD0B pic.twitter.com/9EytvlOsjh — Base ?️ (@BuildOnBase) August 13, 2023

The eight-piece collection will feature Johannes Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring, Aket's Divine Idyll, Wonder Buhle's You Can't Curse Me, Fatma Ramadan's The Blow Dryer, Vikram Kushwah's Falling in Library, Stefania Tejada's Natural Encounters, Edvard Munch's The Scream, and Vincent Van Gogh's Bedroom in Arles.

"'Masterpiece' by Coca-Cola® is not just an art collection, but an embodiment of the dynamic convergence between art, technology, and human connection — and by taking it onchain, Coca-Cola® is leading the way for other brands and industries to explore innovative ways of engaging with our new digital age. This collection transcends the physical limitations of a traditional art gallery, expanding its reach and impact across the globe," read Base's Coca-Cola account.

At the time of publishing the article, Masterpiece contract addresses accounted for five of the top 50 most active collections on the platform in terms of a 24-hour basis.