Signing out of account, Standby...
Shrabona Ghosh
Correspondent
Latest
Gautam Adani Meets UK PM, Assures To Commit $70 billion to Energy Transition
Speaking on the sidelines of the Global investment Summit, the business tycoon said policies to manage and overcome climate change crisis must be equitable and pragmatic
Reliance Retail Acquires Majority Stake In Ritu Kumar's Brand
RRVL, a unit of Reliance Industries, bought 35 per cent stake held by Everstone Capital, a Singapore based, India-focused private equity firm in Ritika
Zomato Terminates Employee Who Told a Customer 'Hindi Is Our National Language'
The food delivery giant has issued an apology both in Hindi and Tamil. Requested customers not to #Reject_Zomato
More Authors You Might Like
-
Shai Zamanian
Managing Director at The American Legal Center
-
Jeremy Moser
Co-founder of uSERP, CMO at Wordable
-
Raj Subrameyer
Tech Career Strategist, Author & Keynote Speaker
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Sid Peddinti
Attorney & Business Growth Strategist
-
Gaby Abrams
Success Coach for Entrepreneurs
-
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals