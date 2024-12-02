We are planning to set up new data centers in Pune, Powai, Chennai, and Dhaka, along with a partnership in Nepal to build the 'K1' supercloud data center near Kathmandu, says Darshan Hiranandani, chairman & co-founder, Yotta

Eyeing to take on global Cloud and data giants such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, Hiranandani family-owned Yotta Infrastructure is actively expanding its footprint with a strategic mix of hyperscale parks and new data center facilities. Currently, it operates three hyperscale campuses in Navi Mumbai (NM1), Noida (D1), and Gujarat (G1). The Panvel campus in Navi Mumbai is capable of scaling to over 1,000 MW, while the Greater Noida campus can scale to over 250 MW. Besides, the company has established TB1 and TB2 data centers in Airoli, Navi Mumbai.

"Looking ahead, we are planning to set up new data centers in Pune, Powai, Chennai, and Dhaka, along with a partnership in Nepal to build the 'K1' supercloud data center near Kathmandu. Furthermore, in collaboration with the government of Telangana, we are launching India's largest AI supercomputer featuring 25,000 high-performance GPUs within a purpose-built 50 MW AI Cloud Data Center campus in Hyderabad's AI City," Darshan Hiranandani, chairman & co-founder, Yotta, told Entrepreneur India..

Yotta's vision for the coming years is to strengthen India's digital ecosystem by constructing sovereign superscale Cloud data centers that drive innovation and economic growth. "We aim to contribute significantly to India's journey toward becoming a $1 trillion digital economy. Our strategic priorities focus on developing AI-ready hyperscale data center campuses. Additionally, we are committed to creating a sovereign public Cloud tailored for India and expanding the reach of our AI Shakti Cloud platform," he added.

Meeting Growing Demands

India's Cloud adoption is accelerating, yet the market grapples with a substantial infrastructure shortfall to meet growing demands. Yotta aims to address this challenge with its advanced infrastructure solutions, catering to the long-term needs of Cloud computing and AI applications, ensuring a resilient foundation for India's digital aspirations.

The company focuses on a mix of advanced infrastructure, strategic advantages, and client-focused solutions to lead the market. Hiranandani group's ownership of land, expertise in world-class construction, and ability to complete projects on time with in-house power supply capabilities ensure cost-effective and reliable operations. This is further amplified with its competitive pricing structure and commitment to sustainability.

"We provide accessible, high-performance AI infrastructure designed to address latency and affordability challenges. With streamlined GPU access through a comprehensive software layer, we cater to a diverse range of industries, including corporations, startups, and researchers. Our data centers, equipped with NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, deliver unmatched computational power, solidifying Yotta's position as a leader in AI solutions within India," the chairman noted.

India's data center market is a dynamic mix of local providers and global players, each contributing to the ecosystem's growth. Local providers can carve out a niche by collaborating with global hyperscalers, creating synergies in technology, services, and policy development. "These partnerships enable businesses in India to access world-class solutions while meeting the increasing demand for localized data storage and advanced cloud services. At Yotta, we offer the advantage of storing data within the country, ensuring compliance with regulatory norms and addressing data sovereignty concerns. By building strategic alliances with technology leaders, we're not only driving innovation but also propelling India's digital economy forward," he said, sharing insights into how the local and global players can co-exist and thrive.

When Numbers Speak

Yotta is committed to significant investments in the data center sector, focusing on both infrastructure and advanced solutions. "We have a robust pipeline aimed at expanding our data center footprint across key locations in India and internationally, ensuring scalability and resilience to meet growing demands. Efforts are also directed towards accelerating the deployment and delivery of AI Shakti Cloud services," he explained.

The data center business is an increasingly significant contributor to the Hiranandani group's overall revenue. Yotta has demonstrated remarkable growth, with revenues rising from $22 million in FY23 to an estimated $49.2 million in FY24.

While the real estate business continues to be a significant contributor to the group's overall revenue, the data center segment is scaling quickly and the chairperson expects this to grow even further as digital infrastructure becomes a key economic driver. "In the long term, we see data centers playing a pivotal role, potentially achieving parity with the real estate business as a cornerstone of the group's diversified portfolio," he said.

The market is set for continued growth, especially with the rise of AI startups and businesses requiring advanced infrastructure to scale.

We see immense opportunities in the data center space, fueled by India's rapid digital transformation and its emergence as a global innovation hub. Our plans include expanding our data center footprint across key locations, enhancing our managed services, and integrating the latest technologies to meet business needs. By acquiringthe latestand powerful GPUs, we aim to empower AI startups and research labs, enabling them to innovate and drive breakthroughs in their fields," he added.



Infrastrcture, Data security & Energy

Scaling up data center infrastructure requires high capital expenditure, geographic expertise, and efficient land acquisition. It also requires robust design and construction capabilities, reliable power availability, proximity to fiber landing stations, and multiple government and environmental clearances.

The Hiranandani group's deep history in real estate development, infrastructure, and power plays a crucial role in addressing these challenges. With decades of expertise in land acquisition, electricity infrastructure, and world-class construction, it ensures that Yotta's data centers are not only built to the highest standards but also equipped to scale efficiently to meet growing demand. This combination of experience and capability allows them to overcome hurdles and deliver top-tier infrastructure solutions.

At Yotta, data security and privacy are top priorities as it implements multiple layers of cybersecurity to safeguard both the infrastructure and clients' IT environments. The approach includes proactive monitoring and management of security systems to detect and neutralize threats in real time, ensuring a secure digital footprint for our customers. With comprehensive reporting, advanced analysis capabilities, and guaranteed performance backed by stringent SLAs, Yotta delivers protection against cyber threats, ensuring the integrity and confidentiality of critical data.

"We are deeply committed to sustainability and have implemented several initiatives to ensure environmentally responsible operations. A significant portion of our energy is sourced from renewable and green sources. Currently, around 50 per cent of our power comes from these sources, and we aim to increase this to 100 per cent in the future. Additionally, our data centers are designed to optimize power consumption, reducing overall energy usage," said Hiranandani.