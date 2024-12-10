Get All Access for $5/mo

Multiples Private Equity Leads INR 1000 Cr Funding in Shubham Housing With the raised funds, the Gurugram-based platform aims to propel its growth trajectory, diversifying its product offerings and strengthening its national footprint.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjay Chaturvedi & Rupa Basu, Promoters of Shubham Housing

Shubham Housing Development Finance Company Limited (Shubham) announced an impressive investment milestone, raising over INR 1000 crore in a funding round led by Multiples Private Equity.

The round also witnessed participation from existing investors, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and British International Investment (BII). The deal comprises INR 400 crore as primary issuance and a secondary purchase of shares from early investors, with Multiples acquiring a significant minority stake.

Avendus acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction, emphasizing Shubham's growing appeal in India's financial services sector.

The raised funds will propel the company's growth trajectory, diversifying its product offerings and strengthening its national footprint.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Shubham was founded in 2011 and promoted by Sanjay Chaturvedi and Rupa Basu to bridge the gap in formal credit access for underserved and unserved populations. The company claims to have financed over 1,00,000 households and boasts assets under management exceeding INR 50 billion.

Operating across 12 states through 160+ branches and employing 3,300+ professionals, Shubham's technologically integrated platform is a critical enabler of its robust underwriting capabilities.

Sanjay Chaturvedi, Executive Director and CEO of Shubham, shared, "This is a significant milestone for the Company, and we are pleased to welcome Multiples, an investor with entrepreneurial DNA. As Shubham embarks on its next phase of growth, we will continue to deepen our footprint and help lakhs of households realise their dream of owning a house."

Rupa Basu, Executive Director of Shubham, added, "This capital raise reflects our long-term strengths at Shubham, and we believe this investment by Multiples is a stamp of confidence for the underlying business model built over the years."

As part of the deal, Nithya Easwaran, Managing Director at Multiples, will join Shubham's board. She remarked, "Our investment in Shubham underscores our commitment to backing high-quality opportunities in India's financial services sector. We are excited to partner with Sanjay and Rupa in scaling Shubham's reach while maintaining a strong focus on asset quality and micro-market expertise."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

MPL Acquires Stake in CloudFeather Games to Enhance Skill-Gaming Ecosystem

MPL integrates CloudFeather's advanced gaming infrastructure and liquidity solutions to enhance platform stability and elevate the gaming experience for its 120 million users across India, the US, and Nigeria.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Kreedo Secures INR 10 Cr Debt Funding from Recur Club to Accelerate Growth

The raised funds will support Kreedo's working capital needs and drive its expansion, enhancing its ability to deliver innovative early education solutions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Orios Venture Partners Leads USD 1.45 Mn Investment in Climate Tech Startup Sustainiam

The fresh funds will be used to launch a digital platform for trading environmental assets, scale its workforce, and expand operations globally.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Ex-Swiggy CTO and Former Kotak VP Unite to Empower Individual Traders with Sahi

Sahi offers proprietary trading tools with in-house charts, AI-driven insights, visual risk management, integrated market data, and a customisable interface, empowering traders with secure, reliable, and personalised trading experiences.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Real-Time Rush of Sport Helps in Decision Making: Andre Agassi

The pro-tennis player turned philanthropist in 1994 when he started the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education. Agassi said, "Education will solve a lot of things."

By Prince Kariappa