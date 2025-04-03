Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

From the 1940s to 2025, data centers have traversed a long way: From housing mammoth machines based on vacuum tubes and wires to today's powerful servers, the evolution has been colossal. A data center is a physical facility that organizations use to house their critical applications and data. At heart, these data centers are powered by a central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), and data processing unit (DPU).

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), a fabless company, designs and manufactures the processors and GPUs that fuel data centers. In the last quarter, almost 50 percent of AMD's revenue came from the data center business. India is one of the strongest growing markets for AMD and the company has made substantial investments and placed strategic bets on the region to foster innovation, talent, and infrastructure for years to come. Data centers are one of the key areas of investment. AMD India plays a pivotal role in the company's global data centre business, contributing significantly to both innovation and development on the global stage. Around 25 per cent of AMD's global workforce is based in India, which equates to approximately 8,000-plus engineers engaged in various projects across the product portfolio.



AMD's business in India has also seen remarkable growth, doubling over the past two years. "The data center growth in India is driven by both EPYC processors and Instinct GPUs. Our ability to deliver high-performance processing power tailored to the needs of Cloud and enterprise clients remains our key strength. Today, our revenue is well-balanced, with over 50 percent coming from data centers, while embedded networking products, game consoles, and PCs each contribute approximately a quarter to our overall earnings," Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India told Entrepreneur India.



A critical aspect of its 2025 growth strategy is strengthening collaboration with customers, partners, independent software vendors (ISVs), and system integrators (SIs). "These partnerships enable us to drive innovation and capture new business opportunities. Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers," the country head said.

Growing demand and innovations

AMD EPYC-based instances claim to deliver superior performance at a lower total cost of ownership (TCO). "From startups, SMEs to large corporations, educational institutions, and government initiatives, use AMD EPYC for its ability to resize instances and reduce operational costs. Many of the largest government projects and digital transformation initiatives are already powered by AMD EPYC instances, reinforcing its critical role in driving efficiency at scale," she said, adding that local Cloud service providers are also integrating AMD EPYC CPUs into their infrastructure.



AMD India has a partnership with the Indian Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES). This collaboration marked the launch of two supercomputers, Arka and Arunika. Beyond this collaboration, AMD continues to work closely with OEMs, system integrators (SIs), and customers across various industries. The engagement spans across large government projects and private sector initiatives.

As the demand for computing power, data processing and AI workloads grows exponentially, IT leaders are under pressure to scale their infrastructure efficiently while managing costs.



Understanding the gaps, AMD is innovating in high-performance CPUs and GPUs, which enhance performance, efficiency, and scalability for modern data centers. For instance, its fifth generation processor, Turin, addresses various workload requirements that are optimized for both scale-out Cloud environments and scale-up enterprise applications. The company has been broadening AMD Instinct AI accelerators portfolio, too. Recently, it launched the AMD Instinct MI325X, to facilitate advanced generative AI tasks. To further streamline AI deployment, AMD is developing an open and unified AI platform, for seamless AI operations across data centers, Cloud environments, and personal devices. This enhances flexibility for enterprises looking to integrate AI across their IT infrastructure.

"Our goal is to provide our enterprise clients with the necessary tools to train and implement AI models on a large scale. Innovations such as energy efficiency, compute-in-memory solutions, and ultra-low power inter-chip communication are among the advancements that will create new use cases for integrated circuits (ICs)," Jagadish explained.

Ensuring energy efficiency

Energy efficiency is one of the key priorities for AMD. "We are aligned with India's sustainability goals. We believe performance shouldn't come at the expense of higher power consumption. AMD plays a crucial role in enhancing data center energy efficiency by focusing on holistic design approaches," she said.

Its goal is to maximize performance-per-watt, enabling data centers to achieve higher computing power with lower energy consumption, ultimately reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

For instance, AMD's 30x25 goal, announced in 2021, aims to achieve 30 times energy efficiency improvement for CPUs and GPU accelerators powering AI and high-performance computing (HPC) by 2025, compared to a 2020 baseline. "Through architectural advancements and software optimizations, we have made significant progress, already reaching approximately 28.3 times energy efficiency improvement as of 2024," she explained.

These innovations not only cut energy consumption but also translate into significant cost savings for data centers. AMD-powered servers consume up to 20 percent less power than competitors, helping organizations reduce operational expenses while lowering their carbon footprint.

Beyond data centers, AMD is focused on defense, military, aerospace, and telecommunications — both wired and wireless communications. "Additionally, we see significant growth opportunities in the industrial market, where our solutions are helping drive digital transformation and operational excellence," she concluded, sharing insights into the 2025 outlook.