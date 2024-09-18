After stepping down as Cleartrip's CEO earlier this year, Ayyappan brings his expertise from leading positions at Flipkart, including his role as chief business officer at Myntra.

As India's quick commerce sector heats up, former Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R is poised to make his mark with a new venture, FirstClub.

According to media reports, Ayyappan is actively in talks with venture capital firms like Accel and RTP Global, aiming to secure seed funding for this ambitious project.

With competition intensifying, FirstClub plans to stand out by offering a unique mix of convenience and premium products, delivered within a lightning-fast 20-30 minutes.

Positioned as a "Costco for India," FirstClub is set to target a niche market, catering to urban consumers seeking a blend of quality and speed. Unlike traditional quick commerce players, FirstClub is expected to incorporate an offline retail component, allowing customers to engage with the brand both online and in-store.

The curated product lineup will range from everyday essentials like freshly ground atta and dry fruits to premium items such as blueberries and avocados. The venture also plans to introduce a line of direct-to-consumer (D2C) products, including organic Supima cotton t-shirts and health-focused gummies.

A key element of FirstClub's strategy is its subscription-based model, which will offer exclusive access to certain products and more competitive pricing for members. By embracing this approach, FirstClub hopes to tap into India's growing trend of membership-driven retail, boosting customer retention and generating recurring revenue streams.

After stepping down as Cleartrip's CEO earlier this year, he brings his expertise from leading positions at Flipkart, including his role as chief business officer at Myntra. The timing of his new venture aligns with Flipkart's expansion of its own quick commerce service, Minutes, which recently rolled out in Delhi and Bengaluru.

According to media reports, Flipkart also plans to launch 100 dark stores—small warehouses designed to expedite deliveries—during the festive season.