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Key Takeaways Artificial intelligence is everywhere now — and entrepreneurs and business leaders can use it to take over some of the tedious tasks they have to do.

Using AI tools to automate emails, simplify meetings and streamline research are some of the best ways to free up your time to do the things only a human mind can do.

Time is an entrepreneur’s most precious commodity. We all have 24 hours in a day, but there have certainly been times in the course of building my business that I would have paid a tidy sum for just one or two more.

I never did figure out how to extend the clock, but I didn’t have to: Now, we have AI, literally giving us back hours by cutting out tedious, time-sucking tasks.

The challenge is that most people still aren’t using AI strategically. Recent studies have found that nearly 50% of users are simply using ChatGPT to ask questions, and 75% of conversations focus on practical guidance, information-seeking and writing.

These are time-savers, no doubt — I also use AI for initial drafts and as a thought partner for brainstorming ideas. But if you’re only using AI for one-off queries or quick assists, you’re not maximizing its potential. To do that, you need to build systems that run on autopilot — workflows that handle the repetitive tasks eating up your calendar week after week. Here are a few of the hacks that have saved me hours, giving me back the precious time to do the work that only I can do.

Automate your emails

I’ve been automatically sorting my inbox long before AI entered the picture. That’s because I realized early on that combating an overflowing inbox is one of the biggest time wasters of my day, interfering with my ability to focus on deep work — in other words, the only type of work I want to spend time on.

In the years before AI, my system involved using Gmail labels to ruthlessly categorize my incoming emails, filtering top-priority correspondence from those I could address later and banishing spam before I ever laid eyes on it. These days, I’ve refined my system even further by building an AI agent to parse emails based on urgency and even draft personalized replies.

AI isn’t perfect, so it’s important to always check its work. For example, I never instruct AI to send an email before I’ve had a chance to review it. One rogue response is enough to damage my credibility, which just isn’t worth however many seconds I may shave off by having the response sent automatically.

Simplify meetings

Meetings take time. Or, less generously, meetings waste time. Research has found that executives spend an average of 23 hours in meetings each week, a sharp rise from the 10 hours per week in the 1960s. Partially, this is born from “productivity theater,” an emphasis on creating the appearance of busyness rather than making an actual impact.

AI can help. Scheduling tools like Calendly and Motion can analyze attendee calendars and align schedules, eliminating the need for tedious back-and-forths. Once the meeting is underway, the major platforms — including Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet — all offer built-in transcription services to capture not only what’s said, but who said it. To take your automations a step further, use Zapier to build a workflow that sorts the transcripts, summarizes their contents and sends a list of action items to the project management platform of your choice.

In cases where you can’t make the meeting, AI can generate a list of key points, eliminating the need to watch a whole recording from start to finish. Microsoft Copilot has found that already, AI-powered tools have had a dramatic impact on busy employees’ days, with 37% of users saying they were able to curb their meeting attendance within ten weeks.

Streamline research

One of the essential components of running a business is keeping up on the latest industry trends, market shifts and competitor developments. Still, it often ends up taking more time than it should, and there have been plenty of days I’ve looked up from my feed to find the entire afternoon suddenly vanished.

AI can transform research from a time sink into a background process that runs itself. Start with AI-powered news aggregators like Feedly or Inoreader, which use machine learning to curate content based on your interests and filter out noise. Take it a step further by connecting your feed to Zapier or Make, and create a process to summarize and send personal daily digests to your inbox or Slack.

For competitive intelligence, tools like Crayon and Klue monitor your competitors’ websites, social media and marketing campaigns, alerting you to significant changes without the burden of manual checking. If you’re tracking multiple data sources, build a custom AI agent using platforms like Relevance AI or n8n that continuously scans specified sources and compiles weekly briefings.

For busy entrepreneurs, every second counts. Chatting with an LLM is helpful, but the time-saving powers of AI extend far beyond ChatGPT. With a few simple automations, you can cut the time spent on draining tasks and focus your energy on work that will actually propel you and your business forward.