Hedy ensures you never miss a beat, whether in-person or online.

Some might say that meetings are the heart of business. They are where decisions happen, deals are made, and ideas take shape. But in fast-paced conversations, critical insights can slip by, strategic moments can be missed, and crafting the perfect response on the spot isn't always easy.

That's why Hedy AI is your ultimate real-time meeting companion, designed to help professionals stay sharp, contribute confidently, and never miss an important detail.

With Hedy's AI-powered support, you'll gain access to real-time insights, instant transcripts, and AI-generated talking points that give you an edge in business meetings, interviews, lectures, and more. Whether you need help crafting the perfect response, summarizing key takeaways, or identifying strategic opportunities, Hedy ensures you're always prepared.

For just $29.99 (reg. $69.99), this exclusive one-year Pro subscription is the best deal online—better than buying directly from Hedy AI.

For executives, entrepreneurs, and team leaders, Hedy AI acts as a personal strategist, note-taker, and communication coach all in one. Instead of scrambling to remember key points or struggling to articulate your ideas on the spot, Hedy listens, processes, and delivers the insights you need to make an impact.

Imagine being in a high-stakes meeting and needing to challenge a proposal, summarize key takeaways, or craft a diplomatic response to a tough question—Hedy has you covered. Simply ask, "Can you help me respond to that point about project deadlines?" or "How can I professionally challenge this perspective?" and Hedy will generate a polished, strategic answer instantly.

For global teams and multilingual professionals, Hedy's real-time translation and multilingual support in 19 languages ensure you stay engaged, regardless of the language spoken in the room.

With AI-powered analysis, instant transcripts, and post-meeting summaries, you can focus on leading the conversation instead of scrambling to keep up.

