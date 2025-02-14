From Boardrooms to Virtual Calls: Your AI Meeting Coach Is Here Hedy ensures you never miss a beat, whether in-person or online.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Some might say that meetings are the heart of business. They are where decisions happen, deals are made, and ideas take shape. But in fast-paced conversations, critical insights can slip by, strategic moments can be missed, and crafting the perfect response on the spot isn't always easy.

That's why Hedy AI is your ultimate real-time meeting companion, designed to help professionals stay sharp, contribute confidently, and never miss an important detail.

With Hedy's AI-powered support, you'll gain access to real-time insights, instant transcripts, and AI-generated talking points that give you an edge in business meetings, interviews, lectures, and more. Whether you need help crafting the perfect response, summarizing key takeaways, or identifying strategic opportunities, Hedy ensures you're always prepared.

For just $29.99 (reg. $69.99), this exclusive one-year Pro subscription is the best deal online—better than buying directly from Hedy AI.

For executives, entrepreneurs, and team leaders, Hedy AI acts as a personal strategist, note-taker, and communication coach all in one. Instead of scrambling to remember key points or struggling to articulate your ideas on the spot, Hedy listens, processes, and delivers the insights you need to make an impact.

Imagine being in a high-stakes meeting and needing to challenge a proposal, summarize key takeaways, or craft a diplomatic response to a tough question—Hedy has you covered. Simply ask, "Can you help me respond to that point about project deadlines?" or "How can I professionally challenge this perspective?" and Hedy will generate a polished, strategic answer instantly.

For global teams and multilingual professionals, Hedy's real-time translation and multilingual support in 19 languages ensure you stay engaged, regardless of the language spoken in the room.

With AI-powered analysis, instant transcripts, and post-meeting summaries, you can focus on leading the conversation instead of scrambling to keep up.

Don't miss this exclusive offer on a 1-year subscription to Hedy AI Pro for just $29.99 (reg. $69.99).

Hedy AI: Real-Time Meeting & Class Coach: 1-Yr Subscription (Pro License) - $29.99

Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Sherin Shibu
Side Hustle

This 31-Year-Old Spends 2 Hours Per Week On His $3,000-a-Month Passive Income Side Hustle: 'Trust Your Vision'

Hansel Moore's home office "wasn't cutting it" — so he found another place to be creative.

By Amanda Breen
Franchise

4 Tips for Selecting the Right Location for Your Franchise

Stay true to your model and understand your guests so your new location will create the same experience they've come to expect everywhere you operate.

By Dave Ragosa
Business News

'2,000 People, 900 Parking Spaces': Amazon's Return-to-Office Mandate Has Hit a Snag — Not Enough Desks or Parking

Amazon is reportedly short at least 800 desks in the San Francisco Bay Area.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Is Laying Off 1,400 Employees: 'No Easy Way to Communicate This'

The cuts will affect around 10% of its workforce.

By Erin Davis