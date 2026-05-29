The Trade Show Strategy No One Is Talking About — and How It Built Nearly $1M in Pipeline

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At trade shows, attention is costly.

Everywhere you look, someone’s trying to stand out with a bigger banner, a louder pitch or a booth giveaway people barely remember. That’s the problem we wanted to solve with our client, Kanbar Digital, who was headed to Natural Products Expo West.

At Fortino Studios, we’ve learned that most booths struggle because the brand is asking people to care before it has created any immediate value. So instead of building another agency booth that talked about what we do, we built one that did it.

The result was 80+ on-site videos, 100+ direct booth leads, 600+ brand and partner connections, and a pipeline with the potential to generate $972,000 annually.

It reinforced a broader brand lesson: If you want better outcomes at live events, stop thinking about how to get attention and start thinking about how to become useful.

The challenge: Most trade show booths are forgettable

Kanbar Digital had already seen this play out. In 2025, the team showed up to Expo West with a more traditional booth setup and got the kind of results a lot of businesses quietly accept after events:

13 sign-ups

2 closed clients

Plenty of conversations, but not much real momentum

It was a positioning problem.

Expo West is one of the biggest gatherings in the CPG world. Thousands of brands show up. Dozens of agencies do. And when every booth is built on the same formula, attendees don’t have much reason to stop by.

The real question became this: How do you build a booth experience that’s so useful people don’t just notice it — they seek it out?

The solution: Build a live content studio, not a sales station

When we started planning with Kanbar Digital for 2026, we knew we needed a different idea. So we turned their 10×10 booth into a live content production set.

What started as a product photography concept evolved into something much stronger. We built a kitchen-style setup with a white-brick backdrop, professional lighting and a camera-ready environment that could produce real short-form content on the spot.

The offer was simple: Brands could walk up, get filmed and leave with a professionally-produced video asset they could use in their marketing.

That mattered because the content was immediately useful for:

social media

paid advertising

retail buyer decks

investor presentations

product pages

We also gave brands multiple ways to participate. Depending on the product and the person on-site, we could film:

a founder story

a UGC-style product demo

a live taste test

a sit-down interview

an on-camera hosted demo done by our team

That was the strategic shift. We weren’t asking brands to imagine what it might feel like to work with us. We were showing them.

The moment we knew everything shifted

On day two of the event, the energy shifted. People we didn’t know started showing up from other parts of the convention center. Brands were telling other brands, and the conversations got easier because the booth had already earned credibility before we ever introduced ourselves.

By the end of day three, we’d filmed over 80 brands. The booth hadn’t just generated leads. It had become the place people wanted to be because what we were offering solved a real problem they’d walked in with.

The results

Here’s what the three days produced:

80+ videos produced

600+ brand and partner connections made

100+ direct booth leads generated for Kanbar

25 estimated qualified sales opportunities

Multiple deals in motion within days of the event closing

Against an average deal size of $5,400 per month, the potential annualized pipeline looked like this:

Close rate: 20%

Monthly revenue: $27,000 (MRR)

Annualized value: $324,000 (ARR)

Close rate: 40%

Monthly revenue: $54,000 (MRR)

Annualized value: $648,000 (ARR)

Close rate: 60%

Monthly revenue: $81,000 (MRR)

Annualized value: $972,000 (ARR)

Even at the most conservative close rate, that’s a 13x return on a $24,500 investment.

Beyond pipeline, Kanbar’s LinkedIn presence grew by 344 followers during the event, a 1,463% increase over the prior period, with nearly 6,000 impressions and close to 2,000 LinkedIn search appearances. The booth became a content engine for Kanbar’s brand, not just a lead-collection point.

They booked their 2027 booth before leaving the convention center.

Why this worked — and what brands can learn

This didn’t work because it was free. It worked because it addressed a bottleneck.

In CPG, content is infrastructure. Brands need videos to sell, pitch and launch, but most teams are stretched thin. When you solve that problem on the spot, the entire dynamic of the event changes.

What follows doesn’t feel like a pitch anymore. It feels like momentum. Here’s what other brands and agencies should take from this:

Don’t build your event strategy around being noticed. Build it around being useful.

Don’t ask people to imagine your brand value if you can demonstrate it live.

Don’t assume your booth has to be bigger to perform better. It has to solve a clearer problem for the market you’re trying to reach.

Don’t treat live events like lead-mining exercises. Treat them like opportunities to position your brand as genuinely helpful.

The brands that filmed with us at Expo West walked away with something they could use the next day. Some of them will become long-term clients. Some won’t. But every single one of them knows exactly what we do and what we’re capable of, and they found out by experiencing it firsthand rather than sitting through a pitch.

That’s just how trust gets built.