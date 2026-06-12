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Key Takeaways Your team’s emotional, intellectual and social capabilities are just as finite and important as their physical ones. During periods of growth, they can come under tremendous strain — so treat their energy as a strategic resource.

Your team is worried about tech replacing them. Use technology to empower your team to manage their tasks better, not fear for their job.

Build operational frameworks around outcomes vs. tasks, write down standard operating procedures and record any activity that can be easily reproduced or that requires specific wording/actions before the growth actually happens.

It is often said that strong leaders know how to manage failures and successes in equal measure. They use failures as learning tools and lead their companies through success rather than allowing their success to lead them. Through experiences, they learn how to scale smart, not just fast.

If you’re guiding a small team through a rapid growth phase, you’re likely feeling pressure. Growth is good, but without thoughtful, confident leadership, it can pull a startup team apart.

Here are three ways leaders can creatively address growth challenges to reduce friction and support better decisions geared toward long-term, sustainable success.

1. Treat team energy like a finite resource

The common contractual setup between employers and employees is for each to get as much as possible out of the other. Harvard Business Review points out that this is self-defeating on both fronts.

The traditional approach depletes everyone, rather than enriching and building stamina. Instead of trying to get as much as you can out of team members, look for ways to support your people — not just through physical elements, but energy-focused ones, too.

The emotional, intellectual and social capabilities of your team are just as finite as their physical abilities. They can come under tremendous strain during periods of growth, too. If you want your team to remain capable as your company grows, treat everyone’s energy (mental, physical and emotional) as a strategic resource.

What does this look like in practice? It starts by auditing the team’s energy output. Consider what each person is doing. As you learn about each person’s capabilities and contributions, you can:

Make sure everyone is supported and has ways to refresh themselves.

Inspire through informing your team of growth goals and KPIs.

Empower team members to own their work during growth cycles.

Automate grunt work with intention (see the next section).

Energy is finite. Treat it that way, especially when your business is growing.

2. Deploy technology to relieve pressure strategically

The way you deploy tech solutions during growth phases matters.

Don’t make the goal of tech to replace humans. Don’t use automation to shame overburdened team members who couldn’t manage growing workloads. Instead, use technology to empower your team to manage their tasks better. This starts with taking the time to audit tasks and their potential for automation and AI solutions. Try to identify three categories:

Human-only

Human and AI

AI-only

As you look at each task in your growing workload, consider how automation can support it based on these three categories. For example, it’s tempting to set up a purely automated solution to inbound communications. But that crucial task is often best accomplished with a combination of human and AI interactions. If you simply cut humans out of the process, you’re likely to lose business.

That’s why some companies are moving beyond generic personalization toward real-time behavioral engagement systems. Quo, a real-time behavioral engagement technology company, has built tools that blend human oversight with AI to adjust offers based on in-session user behavior that responds to what customers actually do, rather than where they’ve been slotted in a static AI segment. In one case, a healthcare company used Quo to manage communication across more than 1,300 users, helping teams handle high call volumes with greater visibility and coordination.

In contrast, a tool like Square can help with AI-only grunt work post-sale, automating the entire late customer journey, from receipts to follow-ups without human intervention. Birdeye is another example of human and AI tech deployment. It can help collect reviews and flag unhappy customers early — again, setting up your team to take on the human task of reaching out.

When you intentionally integrate tools like these into workflows, it can help a growing customer base feel taken care of from the beginning to the end of a transaction, with minimal lift from a limited team.

3. Start building a “scale kit” before you need it

Finally, don’t wait for scaling pressure to create issues. That leaves you on the back foot. Be proactive whenever you can. This starts with preparing to scale before you feel growth pulling your team apart.

Begin with building operational frameworks around outcomes, not tasks. As you and your team approach problems, don’t focus on the tasks. Define what success means. A task-only approach doesn’t scale well. When you define what “done” looks like, it’s easier to adjust that as you grow.

It’s also a good idea to build a scale kit early. This should include documented forms of things like:

SOPs: Write down standard operating procedures for your business in clear, concise formats that take growth into consideration.

Templates and scripts: Any activity that you can easily reproduce or that requires specific wording or actions should also be recorded.

When you build a scale kit, it is much easier to hand off, delegate or automate activities when your core team starts to feel the demands of growth stretching their capacity.

Growing smarter, not harder

Success is exciting, but when growth comes, it doesn’t make things easier. As your business expands, it puts fresh demands on you and your team.

Make sure you’re ready to manage growth in ways that empower rather than overwhelm. Budget team energy. Deploy tech intentionally. Plan to scale early. If you can do those three things, you can make the most with a lean team, even when things are growing quickly.