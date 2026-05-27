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Key Takeaways Put something on your calendar every day that counts as effort, but does not drain you, i.e. a walk with a destination, a conversation that matters, a small task that closes a loop. You are teaching your system how to land instead of asking it to crash.

Force yourself into spaces where you have to show up but do not have to perform.

Learning your own burnout warning signs and what helps you reset, so you know how to stay resilient.

We tell high performers the same advice every time they burn out. Stop working, clear your schedule, sleep in, find a hobby. Just rest.

That advice is destroying people.

According to NIH research on burnout and the HPA axis, chronic stress leads to a predictable progression: early hyperactivity with elevated cortisol, followed by exhaustion and suppressed cortisol levels. The problem is not that high performers need to rest, it is that nobody taught them how to decelerate without crashing.

I spent years following the conventional recovery playbook. Every time I finished a big project, my body would shut down like clockwork, so I stayed in bed, canceled everything and waited to feel better. It made everything worse.

Here are the three energy management mistakes keeping ambitious people stuck in the crash cycle, and what actually works instead.

1. Trying to stop cold when you’re built to move

Have you ever turned a fan off and watched it stop spinning immediately? No, you see it slow down gradually, and high performers work the same way. When you are active, building something, creating momentum, your neurochemical baseline sits higher. That is not a problem; that is how you are wired.

The problem comes when you try to go from full speed to a complete stop. Your brain does not have a plan for sudden stillness. The three systems running everything, your drive, your identity and the pressure you carry, they crash when you ask them to halt without warning.

What to do instead: Schedule your deceleration. Put something on your calendar every day that counts as effort, but does not drain you. A walk with a destination, a conversation that matters, a small task that closes a loop. You are teaching your system how to land instead of asking it to crash.

2. Confusing withdrawal with recovery

High performers do not always burn out; sometimes, they just disappear. You call it protecting your energy, taking space, going into deep focus. But if you are being honest, is it actually restoring you or just keeping you out of sight while you are not winning?

Real recovery gives you strength back. Withdrawal protects your image. One expands you, the other makes you smaller.

Most high achievers will not admit this part. They do not want to be seen when they are not progressing, not posting, not moving forward, not on. And if your rest makes you feel disconnected, behind or quietly ashamed, it is not rest, it is avoidance wearing better clothes.

What to do instead: Force yourself into spaces where you have to show up but do not have to perform. After two years of trying everything, what worked for me was joining women’s groups with short commitments, weekly meetings, low stakes. It got me out of hiding, made me listen to others and let me be present without needing all the answers. That is when I learned recovery is not about doing nothing, it is about recalibrating your baseline.

3. Relying on routines instead of understanding your pattern

The system that maintains energy long-term is not a morning routine or a productivity hack. It is learning to recognize your own pattern before it takes you out. How you specifically win, what your personal warning signs look like and what happens to your body and brain every single time you cross a finish line.

Most leaders are experts in their business and complete strangers to themselves.

Your identity, the version of yourself you have been running for years, will fight you when you try to change. Your brain does not know the difference between a good pattern and a bad one, it only knows what it has been doing and it will do everything to keep that program running even if it is killing you.

What to do instead: Think about someone going down a hill on a toboggan. The track gets faster, deeper, harder to escape, and when you try to get out, you crash. But when snow covers the entire hill, you get to pick a new line. You have the experience now, you know what does not work and you can choose a path that serves you. That reset takes time. It is not a weekend retreat; it is the work of understanding what is running you so you can finally run yourself.

That is the conversation I have dedicated my life to starting because high performance should not cost you your life, and right now, for too many people, it does.