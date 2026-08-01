4 Surprising Ways AI Is Helping Ordinary Businesses Reach $1 Million Faster

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Key Takeaways The strategist prompt that turns any AI tool into a decision-making partner for the calls that actually drive revenue

How to map your own lead-to-payment pipeline and spot the steps AI can run for under $100 a month.

The sorting prompt that shows you which roles to never hire for — and which must stay human.

A cryotherapy franchise owner took her business from $300,000 to $1.1 million in a single year. No investors. No tech background. No 20-person team. She did it by spending a third of her day using AI to think — pricing, staffing, market calls — while everyone else was using it to write social posts.

That is not a tool story. It is a strategy story, and it is one of four in the video above that will change how you see AI in your own business.

Because here is what is actually happening right now. Ordinary operators — a plumber in Northern California with no marketing team, a solo founder running eight roles with only five people — are crossing numbers that used to require a warehouse of staff and a decade of grinding. The barrier that kept you out was never talent or capital. It was access to leverage. That barrier is gone.

The plumber plugged in an AI system that answers calls, qualifies leads and books jobs while he is under a sink, and closed $8,310 in eight days. The solo founder handed 31% of his roles to AI and reinvested every dollar he did not spend on hiring straight back into growth. Different businesses, same move: point AI at the work that decides whether you grow, not the busywork that just feels productive.

What they are really doing has a name. Intuition is pattern recognition — spotting the pricing move, the staffing risk, the market opening before anyone else can. On page 139 of my book, The Wolf Is at the Door, I put it this way: “The irony is AI is monetizing intuition while we still mock those who trust it.” They stopped mocking it. They handed the pattern-finding to AI and acted on what it surfaced, and that is the muscle every one of these four built.

And the door is not closing — it is opening wider. In the 2026 Thryv small-business survey of 561 owners, 46% now say they would choose AI over hiring if both could do the job, up from 38% a year ago. The operators pulling ahead are not the ones with the biggest teams. They are the ones who decided to start.

You already have the one thing these four had: expertise other people would pay for. What you have been missing is the playbook to point AI at it.

Every playbook, every prompt and every system is walked through in the video above — including the lead-to-payment audit that shows you exactly where your revenue is leaking, and the weekend product brainstorm that turns your expertise into something you can sell.

The free AI Success Kit, available to download for a limited time, comes with a free chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door – How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.