The 4 Questions That Helped Me Stop Making Blind Decisions as a Founder

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Key Takeaways Asking questions is a leadership advantage, not a weakness. Pausing to get input from your team surfaces risks and gaps you can’t see on your own.

Four types of questions sharpen decisions. Foundation, practical, perspective and alignment questions bring clarity, expose problems early, widen your view and build commitment.

Early in building my venture fund, I made a mistake many founders make: I worked alone and rushed decisions.

Even after I built a team, I would walk into a meeting, feel like I understood the opportunity and start connecting the dots out loud. I thought I was being decisive. In reality, I had blinders on. I was seeing what I expected to see and missing what I should have been asking. The turning point came when I forced myself to do something different. Instead of talking, I paused and asked a few simple questions. Then I went around the room and got input from the team. What I heard changed the direction of the decision.

My team raised issues I had completely missed. Risks, gaps and constraints that were obvious to them were invisible to me in the moment. In a few cases, they talked me out of decisions I was ready to make. In others, they strengthened the case in ways I hadn’t considered. Either way, the outcome was better because I stepped back and listened.

That shift made something clear: Asking questions isn’t a leadership weakness. It’s a leadership advantage. It makes you sharper, makes your team better and protects your business from blind spots you can’t see on your own. The best entrepreneurs understand this. They don’t try to have all the answers. They learn to ask better questions and actually listen to what comes back. Here are the four types of questions I rely on most.

1. Foundation questions: Get back to what matters

Every decision benefits from clarity at the starting line. Foundation questions cut through the noise and force focus.

Ask: What problem are we solving? What are you excited about?

I often start conversations with founders this way. It sounds basic, but it quickly reveals whether an idea is grounded or drifting. When founders can clearly explain the problem and why it matters, the rest of the discussion sharpens. When they can’t, there’s work to do before anything else moves forward.

In one conversation with a group of student founders who had just won a design competition, the room was full of excitement. They were energized and eager to talk. Starting with these simple questions brought the conversation back to first principles and gave it structure where there had only been momentum.

2. Practical questions: Surface the gaps early

Vision matters, but execution lives in the details. Simple, practical questions bring those details into focus.

Ask: Where are you in the build? Do you have a minimum viable product? What does your market actually look like? Have you talked to any potential customers yet?

With those same student founders, a few targeted follow-ups revealed big gaps that wouldn’t have surfaced otherwise. They hadn’t built a minimum viable product, let alone talked to prospective customers. Without those questions, it would have been easy to move forward on enthusiasm alone. With them, the next steps became clear and grounded in reality.

I’ve seen this play out again and again. Teams move faster when constraints are visible early. Practical questions reduce rework by exposing what needs attention before resources are committed.

3. Perspective questions: Open the door to better thinking

In my experience, blind spots usually come from a limited perspective. You can widen that perspective by tapping into your team.

Ask: What are we missing? What else should we be thinking about?

This has become one of the most valuable questions I ask. It creates space for ideas that would otherwise go unspoken.

In one team meeting, I closed with a simple version of it. A team member pointed out that our investors would soon expect a performance dashboard with key metrics, something I hadn’t considered. It was the right call at the right time. That moment turned into action. Our analysts and interns built the dashboard, which strengthened how we communicated progress and added value for our investors. The idea didn’t come from the person leading the meeting. It came from making room for others to think out loud.

4. Alignment questions: Turn input into ownership

Great decisions require more than input. They require commitment.

Ask: Where are you on this decision: yes, no or hold? Why?

When we began making investment decisions as a team, I made a point of hearing from everyone, from experienced professionals to student interns. I went person by person and asked where they stood and why.

The impact was immediate. Sometimes the team talked me out of deals I initially favored. Other times, strong alignment gave us the confidence to move forward. Those early investments turned out well, but the process built something more important than any single outcome: shared ownership. People support what they help shape, and alignment questions make that possible. Over time, this became part of our culture. Everyone knew they would be asked, so everyone came prepared, which improved both our decisions and our execution.

Make it a daily habit

You don’t need a formal system to use this approach. You need consistency.

In meetings, one-on-ones and major decisions, build the habit of asking instead of telling. Start with these four questions:

What problem are we solving?

Where are we really on this?

What are we missing?

Where are you on this decision, and why?

Used consistently, these questions reshape how teams think. They move conversations from assumptions to clarity and replace resistance with ownership.

The real advantage

Entrepreneurial leadership is often framed around decisiveness and speed. Those matter. But leaders who consistently outperform understand something deeper.

They know when to pause, and that a well-timed question can do more than a well-crafted answer. By slowing down at the right moment, they give their teams the chance to move faster where it counts.