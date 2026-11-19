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Key Takeaways Be specific about who you help and how. Rather than describing your business broadly, explain the specific problems you solve so people can easily recognize potential referral opportunities.

People are putting their own reputation on the line when they recommend you. Consistently delivering on promises, communicating well and treating introductions with care builds confidence.

A smaller network of people who understand your value and trust your work is far more valuable than a large network of casual contacts.

I attend my share of networking events, and there’s one question I hear almost every time: “Who would be a good referral for you?”

It’s a fair question. But the answers usually sound something like this: business owners, CEOs, companies looking to grow or anyone who needs marketing.

I understand the instinct. Nobody wants to limit their opportunities. But think about the person listening. They might know hundreds of business owners. How are they supposed to recognize which one actually needs your help?

I’ve learned that people don’t necessarily need more reminders to refer you. They need a clearer reason to think of you in the first place.

And there’s something else entrepreneurs often overlook. When someone makes an introduction, they’re not just sharing a contact. They’re putting their own reputation behind that recommendation.

A referral asks someone to take a risk

Let’s say you’ve known someone professionally for several years. You enjoy their company, respect their work and would happily meet them for coffee. Does that automatically mean you’d recommend them to an important client? Probably not.

You would want to know whether they could deliver, how they treated customers and whether making the introduction might put an existing relationship at risk. Your professional network makes those same judgments about you.

This is why I don’t believe referrals should be treated as a numbers game. Having 500 contacts doesn’t mean you have 500 people willing to recommend your business. A smaller network of people who understand your expertise and trust how you operate may be far more valuable.

The real question isn’t how many people know you. It’s how many would feel comfortable putting their credibility behind you.

Make your work easier to recognize

One mistake I see entrepreneurs make is describing their businesses too broadly.

“We help companies grow.”

“We provide strategic solutions.”

“We offer comprehensive consulting services.”

These statements might be accurate, but they’re difficult for someone else to use. A better approach is to explain the situation that typically brings a customer to you.

For example, a business owner might say, “We work with companies that are generating plenty of leads but struggling to turn those inquiries into customers.”

Now the person listening has something specific to recognize. They may remember a conversation with a founder complaining about poor conversion or a colleague frustrated with marketing spending that isn’t producing results.

You haven’t asked them to memorize your service offerings. You’ve helped them identify a problem.

I made a related argument in my Entrepreneur article about businesses spending more on marketing while attracting fewer customers. Businesses can create plenty of activity without attracting the right opportunities.

The same is true of networking. More introductions aren’t necessarily better if the people being introduced don’t need what you provide.

Give people confidence before asking for an introduction

I’ve come to think of referrals as an extension of relationship marketing, where familiarity, credibility and genuine understanding matter more than the number of people reached. That distinction is explored in this discussion of relationship marketing for service-based businesses.

The underlying idea is straightforward: Someone needs a reason to trust your judgment before they’re comfortable sharing that trust with another person.

For entrepreneurs, that confidence is built through ordinary professional behavior. Do you follow through when you promise something? Are you transparent about what you can and cannot deliver? Do you treat smaller opportunities with the same care as larger ones?

And when someone introduces a potential customer, do you take the time to understand their needs, or do you immediately launch into a sales pitch?

People remember those experiences. They also remember when an introduction leaves them embarrassed.

If you want more referrals, protecting the confidence of the person making the introduction should be as important as winning the potential customer.

Stop making your network do your marketing homework

Here’s another question worth asking: Have you made it easy for someone to explain why your business is different?

Too often, entrepreneurs hand people a website or a long presentation and expect them to figure it out. I would rather give someone one useful observation they can remember and repeat.

Suppose you’re an accountant who helps growing businesses understand why profitability is declining despite increasing sales. You might explain that many companies focus on revenue without examining what each additional sale actually contributes to profit. That’s a conversation starter.

Someone who hears a business owner discussing shrinking margins can recognize the connection without having to understand every service you offer.

Being visible and being selected are different challenges. Referrals bring that distinction into focus. Someone can know your business exists without understanding why they should recommend it. Your responsibility is to close that gap.

Follow through without keeping score

There is something uncomfortable about networking relationships that feel entirely transactional.

You introduce someone to a prospective customer and immediately wonder when they’ll return the favor. You send a helpful article and expect a sales opportunity. You attend an event and measure success by the number of business cards collected.

I’ve never believed strong professional relationships work particularly well that way. Some connections lead to business quickly. Others develop over years. Many never result in a transaction, and that’s perfectly fine.

I prefer to focus on whether I can make a useful connection, share something relevant or help someone think differently about a challenge.

That doesn’t mean abandoning commercial discipline. Keep track of conversations. Follow up when you’ve promised to. Understand which relationships are relevant to your business.

But don’t confuse relationship management with treating every interaction as a potential invoice. People can tell the difference.

Try this at your next networking meeting

Instead of introducing yourself by listing your services, describe one situation in which your business genuinely makes a difference. Keep it specific enough that someone could recognize it in a conversation with a friend or colleague.

Then ask three people you trust to explain what they think your business does. Don’t help them answer. Listen to the language they use and the problems they associate with you. If their answers are vague or completely different, that’s useful information. Your positioning may be less clear than you think.

Next, consider what happens after someone makes an introduction. Do you respond promptly? Do you acknowledge the person who connected you? Do you handle the conversation in a way that reinforces their confidence?

These small details determine whether someone will feel comfortable recommending you again.

Be the person someone is comfortable recommending

Entrepreneurs spend considerable time trying to become more visible. We invest in marketing, attend events, publish content and build professional networks. Those efforts matter. But there’s a difference between being known and being recommended.

You can’t demand someone’s trust, and you can’t manufacture a meaningful referral through repeated requests. You can, however, make your expertise easier to understand, consistently deliver on your commitments and treat every introduction with care.

Before your next networking event, I’d encourage you to stop asking how many people you can meet. Ask yourself something more useful: If someone recommended me to a person they deeply respect, would I make them glad they did?

That’s the standard worth building a business around.