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Key Takeaways These 10 books approach business from different angles.

Some focus on personal discipline while others examine trust, creativity and service.

Together, they offer ways to think more clearly about leading through uncertainty.

Maybe you have a business idea in your Notes app that you keep thinking about. Or you could be trying to grow a company without letting it take over your life.

Whatever your next challenge looks like, there is something reassuring about learning from authors who have been exactly where you are or conducted research to help you grow.

The best business books show that success is found in the habits people repeat, the conversations they avoid and the attention they give each other.

These books help leaders notice those pivotal moments and make better decisions.

These 10 bestselling books approach business from different directions. Some focus on personal discipline, while others examine trust and creativity. Some were published in the early 20th century, while others debuted last month. They all offer ways to think more clearly about leadership.

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