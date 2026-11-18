The 10 Best Business Books to Put On Your Reading List in 2027
Read these bestselling business books to hone your leadership skills.
Key Takeaways
- These 10 books approach business from different angles.
- Some focus on personal discipline while others examine trust, creativity and service.
- Together, they offer ways to think more clearly about leading through uncertainty.
Maybe you have a business idea in your Notes app that you keep thinking about. Or you could be trying to grow a company without letting it take over your life.
Whatever your next challenge looks like, there is something reassuring about learning from authors who have been exactly where you are or conducted research to help you grow.
The best business books show that success is found in the habits people repeat, the conversations they avoid and the attention they give each other.
These books help leaders notice those pivotal moments and make better decisions.
These 10 bestselling books approach business from different directions. Some focus on personal discipline, while others examine trust and creativity. Some were published in the early 20th century, while others debuted last month. They all offer ways to think more clearly about leadership.
01
James Clear’s Atomic Habits explains how habits develop and how to redesign routines so good behavior becomes easier. The four rules are to make it obvious, attractive, easy and satisfying. Systems matter more than goals, and repeated actions shape how we see ourselves. For business readers, this is a practical guide to turning ambition into routines. This book has sold more than 30 million copies since its debut nearly a decade ago.
02
This book, written by Will Guidara, is the story of how exceptional hospitality helped transform Eleven Madison Park into a celebrated restaurant over the course of 11 years. It shows that there is a difference between delivering competent service and making customers feel genuine care. The book describes memorable gestures and close attention to detail in customer interactions. It also showcases a workplace where employees can take initiative and leaders can encourage ownership. The book has sold more than a million copies.
03
In this book, David Epstein examines how limits can encourage experimentation and help people solve difficult problems. It draws on research and stories to explore when deadlines, scarce resources and careful boundaries support creativity instead of suppressing it. The question is if constraints help with the task at hand. This is a different way to approach innovation, through clearer boundaries instead of greater resources.
04
This book was written by former Navy SEAL officers Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, who translate combat leadership lessons into principles for business and everyday work. They say that leaders must take responsibility for their team’s results and not pin the blame on circumstances or other people. This means owning up to mistakes and explaining the mission clearly. They also have to develop a plan to improve. The biggest takeaway is that accountability begins with the leader’s own behavior.
05
Leadership: In Turbulent Times
Ever wanted to learn about leadership through the lives of great presidents? Doris Kearns Goodwin examines leadership through the examples of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson and considers how experience and adversity shaped these presidents. The different crises they went through reveal different ways of responding to uncertainty. The book demonstrates how leaders can adapt when no playbook exists for the situations they are experiencing.
06
What do organizations lose when employees feel unable to speak honestly? They may notice a problem, have a useful question or recognize a mistake, yet remain silent because speaking feels like a personally risky move. Author Amy C. Edmondson presents psychological safety as a prerequisite for learning and innovation. She argues that information cannot help an organization if people are afraid to share it. The challenge for leaders is to create an environment where concerns surface early and prompt productive discussions.
07
Author Adam Grant, who is an organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, challenges the tendency to judge people by their starting point. His central argument is that potential depends more on how someone develops and less on where they begin. That shift changes how leaders think about talent because current achievement does not tell the full story of an employee’s future contributions. The book encourages attention to growth rather than fixed assumptions about ability.
08
Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy
Economist Joseph Schumpeter, who is often called the “father of entrepreneurship” or the “father of creative destruction,” wrote this book in 1942. In it, he examines how capitalism develops and why it changes societies. The book explains creative destruction, or the notion that innovation replaces established products, businesses and industries rather than just improving them. This is a demanding work of economic and political thought and offers readers a broader understanding of economic disruption.
09
In this book, which debuted in October, author Christina Wing examines the conversations people avoid even when silence leads to serious consequences. Her subjects include money, retirement, succession, failure, politics and other sensitive issues. She draws on work with family businesses, boards and classrooms to show how fear and secrecy can weaken relationships and delay important decisions. The book offers cases, questions, strategies and scripts for approaching difficult discussions. Its aim is clear communication grounded in empathy and respect.
10
This recently released book also from author Adam Grant focuses on connection. Why do some relationships deepen while others remain distant? How can people build a stronger sense of belonging? Vibe challenges the idea that meaningful bonds require similar personalities or immediate chemistry. It notes that connections can develop through shared experiences and curiosity. Examples include astronauts learning to trust colleagues they do not like and musicians strengthening relationships through disagreement. The book encourages a more deliberate approach to relationships. People can actively cultivate belonging.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission if you make a purchase through them, at no additional cost to you.
Key Takeaways
- These 10 books approach business from different angles.
- Some focus on personal discipline while others examine trust, creativity and service.
- Together, they offer ways to think more clearly about leading through uncertainty.
Maybe you have a business idea in your Notes app that you keep thinking about. Or you could be trying to grow a company without letting it take over your life.
Whatever your next challenge looks like, there is something reassuring about learning from authors who have been exactly where you are or conducted research to help you grow.
The best business books show that success is found in the habits people repeat, the conversations they avoid and the attention they give each other.
These books help leaders notice those pivotal moments and make better decisions.
These 10 bestselling books approach business from different directions. Some focus on personal discipline, while others examine trust and creativity. Some were published in the early 20th century, while others debuted last month. They all offer ways to think more clearly about leadership.
01
James Clear’s Atomic Habits explains how habits develop and how to redesign routines so good behavior becomes easier. The four rules are to make it obvious, attractive, easy and satisfying. Systems matter more than goals, and repeated actions shape how we see ourselves. For business readers, this is a practical guide to turning ambition into routines. This book has sold more than 30 million copies since its debut nearly a decade ago.
02
This book, written by Will Guidara, is the story of how exceptional hospitality helped transform Eleven Madison Park into a celebrated restaurant over the course of 11 years. It shows that there is a difference between delivering competent service and making customers feel genuine care. The book describes memorable gestures and close attention to detail in customer interactions. It also showcases a workplace where employees can take initiative and leaders can encourage ownership. The book has sold more than a million copies.
03
In this book, David Epstein examines how limits can encourage experimentation and help people solve difficult problems. It draws on research and stories to explore when deadlines, scarce resources and careful boundaries support creativity instead of suppressing it. The question is if constraints help with the task at hand. This is a different way to approach innovation, through clearer boundaries instead of greater resources.
04
This book was written by former Navy SEAL officers Jocko Willink and Leif Babin, who translate combat leadership lessons into principles for business and everyday work. They say that leaders must take responsibility for their team’s results and not pin the blame on circumstances or other people. This means owning up to mistakes and explaining the mission clearly. They also have to develop a plan to improve. The biggest takeaway is that accountability begins with the leader’s own behavior.
05
Leadership: In Turbulent Times
Ever wanted to learn about leadership through the lives of great presidents? Doris Kearns Goodwin examines leadership through the examples of Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson and considers how experience and adversity shaped these presidents. The different crises they went through reveal different ways of responding to uncertainty. The book demonstrates how leaders can adapt when no playbook exists for the situations they are experiencing.
06
What do organizations lose when employees feel unable to speak honestly? They may notice a problem, have a useful question or recognize a mistake, yet remain silent because speaking feels like a personally risky move. Author Amy C. Edmondson presents psychological safety as a prerequisite for learning and innovation. She argues that information cannot help an organization if people are afraid to share it. The challenge for leaders is to create an environment where concerns surface early and prompt productive discussions.
07
Author Adam Grant, who is an organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, challenges the tendency to judge people by their starting point. His central argument is that potential depends more on how someone develops and less on where they begin. That shift changes how leaders think about talent because current achievement does not tell the full story of an employee’s future contributions. The book encourages attention to growth rather than fixed assumptions about ability.
08
Capitalism, Socialism, and Democracy
Economist Joseph Schumpeter, who is often called the “father of entrepreneurship” or the “father of creative destruction,” wrote this book in 1942. In it, he examines how capitalism develops and why it changes societies. The book explains creative destruction, or the notion that innovation replaces established products, businesses and industries rather than just improving them. This is a demanding work of economic and political thought and offers readers a broader understanding of economic disruption.
09
In this book, which debuted in October, author Christina Wing examines the conversations people avoid even when silence leads to serious consequences. Her subjects include money, retirement, succession, failure, politics and other sensitive issues. She draws on work with family businesses, boards and classrooms to show how fear and secrecy can weaken relationships and delay important decisions. The book offers cases, questions, strategies and scripts for approaching difficult discussions. Its aim is clear communication grounded in empathy and respect.
10
This recently released book also from author Adam Grant focuses on connection. Why do some relationships deepen while others remain distant? How can people build a stronger sense of belonging? Vibe challenges the idea that meaningful bonds require similar personalities or immediate chemistry. It notes that connections can develop through shared experiences and curiosity. Examples include astronauts learning to trust colleagues they do not like and musicians strengthening relationships through disagreement. The book encourages a more deliberate approach to relationships. People can actively cultivate belonging.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a commission if you make a purchase through them, at no additional cost to you.