This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Are quesadillas the next chicken fingers?

Thirteen years ago, Kyle and Maggie Gordon bet their savings on it. At the time, the couple (who met in college at the University of Texas at Austin) were in their 20s and had two young kids. It wasn’t an obvious time to start a business, but the Gordons were sure they had something unique: “We’re the only QSR quesadilla-focused concept, putting that front and center,” Maggie says. “There’s no one else doing it.”

They’d planned to spend $200,000 to get the first Dillas Quesadillas up and running in Plano, Texas — but it ultimately cost around $500,000. “We couldn’t get a bank loan, so we passed the hat around,” Kyle says. “It was friends and family, and Maggie’s and my savings.” Thirteen years later, their bet is paying off. Dillas has 11 locations across Texas and Louisiana, with average annual sales revenue of around $2 million per location.

Where did the idea for Dillas come from?

Kyle: It started back in college in the early 2000s. Around that time, fast-casual concepts like Chipotle were emerging, and I was drawn to that space. I came up with a concept for a quesadilla-focused restaurant because I saw the quesadilla as a flexible vehicle that people loved. I felt it deserved to be featured as the main event, not treated as a side. The versatility of ingredients was a big part of what motivated me. Chipotle was very “down the lane” in terms of options — you could have beans, onions, and green bell peppers, but that didn’t feel very adventurous. I wanted our quesadillas to offer much more adventurous flavor profiles.

When did you realize that Dillas had franchise potential?

Maggie: I don’t have a restaurant background, but Kyle worked at Raising Cane’s after college, eventually becoming managing partner. Because of his experience, we knew we wanted to grow organically as a company-owned brand to keep tight control. Then Kyle’s former boss from Cane’s reached out, said he loved what we were doing, and thought his franchise community would love it. Our first reaction was, “We’re not franchising.” Instead, we structured a joint venture and license agreement to test if Dillas could work in a market we weren’t managing directly.

Kyle:That joint venture began in 2018, right after we opened our third location. About three years later, we officially converted the joint venture to a franchise. The concept always had franchise potential because it’s a very focused brand.

What was your biggest hesitation with franchising?

Maggie:We didn’t want franchisees improvising because our systems were incomplete. The risk with franchising too early is that you hear, “There was no system for this, so I did it my own way,” which leads to inconsistency and brand drift.

Kyle: If you can’t take someone off the street, train them to run your system, and empower them to operate from afar, you’re not franchise-ready. While you could say we were “franchiseable” from day one, we weren’t realistically ready to scale through franchising until we’d spent nearly a decade building infrastructure, systems, and controls.

What’s one of the most adventurous items on the menu today?

Kyle: It’s called the Fluffy. It’s filled with cheese, a black bean spread, french fries, a queso drizzle, steak, bacon, jalapeño ranch, and pico de gallo. It’s thick, basically two meals in one. It proves that the humble quesadilla deserves to be showcased, because you can put almost anything inside it.