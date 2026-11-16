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Key Takeaways Antonio Neri, the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), began his career in the company’s call center in the 1990s.

He said that the key to unlocking opportunities at work begins with one principle: Carry out your promises.

Neri worked his way through the ranks and became CEO of HPE in 2018.

Have you ever wondered why some employees rise through the ranks quickly while others seem stuck?

Antonio Neri, the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), had a meteoric rise at the company. He began his career at HPE as a call center employee in Amsterdam in the 1990s. He worked his way up, job after job, and became CEO of HPE in 2018. At the time of writing, HPE’s market capitalization is $61 billion, up from $31 billion at the end of 2025.

Now Neri is revealing how he got the top job. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Neri said that the key to unlocking opportunities at work begins with one principle: Carry out your promises. In other words, if you say you’re going to do something, make sure you do it. Follow through.

He added that you should be transparent about your career goals. Your manager should know where you see yourself in three to five years, and you should have an outline of the steps you need to take to get there.

“Hold the manager accountable, but most importantly, hold yourself accountable, too, because it’s a two-way street,” Neri said.

More promotion advice

Another tip Neri offered was to ask managers and colleagues for developmental opportunities, or workplace programs, resources and experiences designed to help employees build new skills. These events could help advance your career.

Common types of development programs include online courses, coaching and one-on-one mentoring initiatives.

Neri said that getting ahead starts with finding assignments that help you grow and introduce you to more people across the company. Building relationships with colleagues and senior leaders can put you on their radar when new roles or opportunities become available.

However, visibility is only one aspect of the equation. Neri advised being deliberate about which opportunities you pursue when you are presented with multiple routes. Is the opportunity going to bring you closer to your five-year career goals?

“Don’t overdo it, but also don’t be quiet behind the scenes,” he said. “Speak when it’s necessary and then listen most of the time.”

Other leaders say this is how to get promoted

Leaders at PwC and Chipotle say getting promoted takes more than doing your job well. They say employees can stand out by showing that they can be trusted with greater responsibility before receiving a bigger paycheck.

For example, Dallas Dolen, a PwC executive who oversees 7,500 employees, told Business Insider earlier this year that promotions start with responsiveness. Employees who answer urgent messages and help colleagues are more likely to get promoted.

“You have to be willing to, at midnight, jump on the plane,” Dolen said.

Meanwhile, Chipotle COO Jason Kidd looks for employees who support their teams, anticipate problems and offer solutions. He has weekly dinners with regional employees where he assesses how they think and if they are worthy of a promotion.

Kidd told Business Insider that Chipotle promoted 23,000 employees last year, and all of the company’s regional vice presidents were internal hires.