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If you shopped, streamed, or read the news online on Monday, you may have loaded malware without knowing it. Hackers planted rogue code on 178 websites, including Zoom, CNN, IKEA, HSBC and Salesforce, according to Reuters. They got in through a flaw in Optimizely, which is a tool many big brands use to test changes to their sites.

Security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI, who uncovered the attack, says the “malicious JavaScript” was served to site visitors on Nov. 16. It tried to swap crypto wallet addresses for the attacker’s, skim card numbers typed into checkout forms and push hacking tools onto iPhones. Optimizely says it has fixed the vulnerability and removed the code.

If you visited one of the affected websites on Monday, Helme recommends three steps:

Update your iPhone or iPad. iOS 18.7.3 or later and iOS 26.3 or later are protected.

iOS 18.7.3 or later and iOS 26.3 or later are protected. Check your card statements to see if you paid for anything on one of these sites.

to see if you paid for anything on one of these sites. Double-check crypto transfers. If the wallet address you pasted doesn’t match the one you meant to pay, it may have been swapped. About $7,040 has reached the attacker’s wallets so far.

Here are some of the targeted companies, by category: