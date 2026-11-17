‘Malicious’ Cyberattack on 178 Major Websites Tried to Steal Credit Cards and Crypto — Here’s What You Should Do Immediately
Hackers hid code on sites like CNN, Zoom and Levi’s to steal data and to break into iPhones. Have you been affected?
If you shopped, streamed, or read the news online on Monday, you may have loaded malware without knowing it. Hackers planted rogue code on 178 websites, including Zoom, CNN, IKEA, HSBC and Salesforce, according to Reuters. They got in through a flaw in Optimizely, which is a tool many big brands use to test changes to their sites.
Security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI, who uncovered the attack, says the “malicious JavaScript” was served to site visitors on Nov. 16. It tried to swap crypto wallet addresses for the attacker’s, skim card numbers typed into checkout forms and push hacking tools onto iPhones. Optimizely says it has fixed the vulnerability and removed the code.
If you visited one of the affected websites on Monday, Helme recommends three steps:
- Update your iPhone or iPad. iOS 18.7.3 or later and iOS 26.3 or later are protected.
- Check your card statements to see if you paid for anything on one of these sites.
- Double-check crypto transfers. If the wallet address you pasted doesn’t match the one you meant to pay, it may have been swapped. About $7,040 has reached the attacker’s wallets so far.
Here are some of the targeted companies, by category:
- Banking and finance: Paychex, HSBC, Equifax, SmartAsset, TaxAct, ABN AMRO, NetCredit, Associated Bank, S-Pankki, Funding Circle, CashNetUSA, OnDeck, ICS Cards, Rest Super, Compare Club, Energy Scout, Hang Seng Investment
- Tech: Zoom, Bitly, Salesforce, GitLab, Optimizely, Mixpanel, Typeform, InMotion Hosting, Wasabi, Tableau, Hootsuite, Smartsheet, MuleSoft, Imperva, QR Code Generator, Brandfolder
- Retail and fashion: IKEA, ASOS, Mattel, American Eagle, American Girl, Scheels, Ariat, StackSocial, Crocs India, Todd Snyder, Loloi Rugs, Levi’s (Asia-Pacific sites)
- Streaming and entertainment: Peacock, Starz, Bravo, Crave, NOW TV, SkyShowtime, Zattoo, D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast, SeaWorld
- News and media: CNN, BBC, Fox News, Fox Sports, NPR, CTV News, TSN, Top Gear
- Travel: Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Air France-KLM, Transavia, Trafalgar, Contiki, Insight Vacations, Costsaver
- Food and hospitality: Starbucks Canada, Cinnabon, Home Chef, Heineken, restaurant ordering sites on order.online
- Telecom: Mint Mobile, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone Australia, TalkTalk, TPG Telecom
- Crypto and trading: Ledger, IG, OANDA, interactive investor, Betashares
- Insurance: Asurion/uBreakiFix, Mutual of Omaha, Admiral, Securian Financial
- Home and smart home: myQ/Chamberlain, Honeywell Home, Resideo, First Alert
- Health: Invisalign, iTero, Takeda, Covetrus
- Nonprofits: Change.org, ASPCA, UNICEF USA, DonorsChoose
- Gambling: PokerStars, Betfred, Betsson, tombola
- Shipping: Stamps.com, ShipStation
- Auto: Lucid Motors, some Chevrolet dealer sites
- Education: Walden University, Chamberlain University, Perlego
- Real estate and moving: Buildium, HireAHelper, MovingPlace
If you shopped, streamed, or read the news online on Monday, you may have loaded malware without knowing it. Hackers planted rogue code on 178 websites, including Zoom, CNN, IKEA, HSBC and Salesforce, according to Reuters. They got in through a flaw in Optimizely, which is a tool many big brands use to test changes to their sites.
Security researcher Scott Helme of Report URI, who uncovered the attack, says the “malicious JavaScript” was served to site visitors on Nov. 16. It tried to swap crypto wallet addresses for the attacker’s, skim card numbers typed into checkout forms and push hacking tools onto iPhones. Optimizely says it has fixed the vulnerability and removed the code.
If you visited one of the affected websites on Monday, Helme recommends three steps:
- Update your iPhone or iPad. iOS 18.7.3 or later and iOS 26.3 or later are protected.
- Check your card statements to see if you paid for anything on one of these sites.
- Double-check crypto transfers. If the wallet address you pasted doesn’t match the one you meant to pay, it may have been swapped. About $7,040 has reached the attacker’s wallets so far.
Here are some of the targeted companies, by category:
- Banking and finance: Paychex, HSBC, Equifax, SmartAsset, TaxAct, ABN AMRO, NetCredit, Associated Bank, S-Pankki, Funding Circle, CashNetUSA, OnDeck, ICS Cards, Rest Super, Compare Club, Energy Scout, Hang Seng Investment
- Tech: Zoom, Bitly, Salesforce, GitLab, Optimizely, Mixpanel, Typeform, InMotion Hosting, Wasabi, Tableau, Hootsuite, Smartsheet, MuleSoft, Imperva, QR Code Generator, Brandfolder
- Retail and fashion: IKEA, ASOS, Mattel, American Eagle, American Girl, Scheels, Ariat, StackSocial, Crocs India, Todd Snyder, Loloi Rugs, Levi’s (Asia-Pacific sites)
- Streaming and entertainment: Peacock, Starz, Bravo, Crave, NOW TV, SkyShowtime, Zattoo, D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast, SeaWorld
- News and media: CNN, BBC, Fox News, Fox Sports, NPR, CTV News, TSN, Top Gear
- Travel: Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, Air France-KLM, Transavia, Trafalgar, Contiki, Insight Vacations, Costsaver
- Food and hospitality: Starbucks Canada, Cinnabon, Home Chef, Heineken, restaurant ordering sites on order.online
- Telecom: Mint Mobile, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone Australia, TalkTalk, TPG Telecom
- Crypto and trading: Ledger, IG, OANDA, interactive investor, Betashares
- Insurance: Asurion/uBreakiFix, Mutual of Omaha, Admiral, Securian Financial
- Home and smart home: myQ/Chamberlain, Honeywell Home, Resideo, First Alert
- Health: Invisalign, iTero, Takeda, Covetrus
- Nonprofits: Change.org, ASPCA, UNICEF USA, DonorsChoose
- Gambling: PokerStars, Betfred, Betsson, tombola
- Shipping: Stamps.com, ShipStation
- Auto: Lucid Motors, some Chevrolet dealer sites
- Education: Walden University, Chamberlain University, Perlego
- Real estate and moving: Buildium, HireAHelper, MovingPlace