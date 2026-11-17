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Key Takeaways Leaders have spent years trying to remove unnecessary friction from work, and AI has been the most recent solution permeating almost every industry.

While AI can free up your time by automating mundane tasks, what matters more is what you’re doing with that newfound free time.

An employee has a question. A few years ago, they might have messaged a colleague, walked over to someone’s desk or waited until the next team meeting. Today, they can ask AI and have an answer in seconds.



That is progress. Good technology should remove friction, reduce waiting and help people move forward. I understand the instinct. If I can get the same answer in 30 seconds without interrupting someone else, of course I am going to do that.



But I wonder if the old conversation was producing more than an answer. It may have shown the employee how someone more experienced approached the problem or surfaced context that was never written down. Sometimes a small interaction becomes a relationship that matters much later. From the perspective of the task, the interaction may have looked inefficient. From the perspective of the organization, it may have been building something.

A shift in who we ask

That question has stayed with me as I have reviewed forthcoming BambooHR research on how AI is changing the workday. Employees estimate that they now spend nearly an hour and a half each day interacting with AI. Among the part of the day they spend in conversation rather than working alone, about 2 in 5 interactions are with AI rather than another person.

There are good reasons for that. AI is fast. It is always available. It does not look busy or make you feel as though you should already know the answer. You can ask the same question three different ways without testing anyone’s patience.

Many employees say they would rather quietly ask AI than admit they need help. I get why. Asking another person carries a little social risk, and AI takes most of that away. That can make people more independent, and there is real value in that. But I wonder if we are also removing one of the simplest ways workplace relationships begin.

When I ask someone for help, I am doing more than getting information. I am showing that I value their judgment. They get a little window into how I am thinking. Sometimes the relationship that follows matters more than the answer itself.

What else did the interaction produce?

Technology leaders have spent years trying to remove unnecessary friction from work. That is usually the right goal. Poor systems, repetitive processes, pointless approvals and meetings without a purpose drain people’s time and energy. AI gives us a new opportunity to remove much more of that.

Before we automate an interaction away, though, I think we have to understand what it was actually doing inside the organization.

The new research points to a meaningful difference between time spent with AI and time spent with coworkers. AI time is concentrated on completing tasks, experimenting, refining prompts and correcting output. Coworker time includes execution too, but much more of it goes toward sharing knowledge, brainstorming, mentoring and building relationships.

Those things are harder to measure because they do not always produce an immediate deliverable. Their value often shows up later, when a junior employee knows whom to call during a difficult moment or when someone has watched an experienced colleague make a judgment call where the answer was not obvious.

The mentorship gap

This matters especially for people early in their careers. Most employees say they have learned something valuable from a colleague at a different career stage. Many also believe cross-generational mentorship is becoming harder as younger employees rely more heavily on AI.

There is something important in that tension. We value what we learn from one another while adopting tools that let us skip some of the awkwardness, delay and vulnerability that often start the learning process.

AI can give you a good answer. It may even explain the answer better than a rushed colleague. But professional judgment is rarely just the answer. It is knowing when the technically correct answer will not work in this company, understanding which trade-off matters most or recognizing a pattern because you have seen some version of the problem before.

A lot of that is learned by watching other people think. If employees become more self-sufficient task by task, leaders still have to ask whether the organization is becoming more capable over time.

The efficiency dividend

We have spent a great deal of time deciding what AI should do. We have spent less time deciding what people should be freer to do because of it.

The default answer in many organizations is more work. A task that once took an hour now takes 20 minutes, so the remaining time fills up with another task, another message or another expectation. The efficiency disappears into a fuller calendar.

My instinct is that the answer cannot simply be more output. If AI gives a manager back an hour, maybe some of that hour should go toward coaching. If it gives an experienced employee more capacity, maybe there is more room to explain how they reached a decision rather than simply sending the answer.

That is work too. And I suspect it becomes more valuable as transactional work gets easier.

More human work

Some friction should disappear. Poor systems and unnecessary interruptions aren’t worth preserving simply because they create human interaction.

The opportunity is to be more deliberate about what fills the capacity AI creates. Judgment, coaching, creativity and connection become more important as transactional work gets easier. So the question is where speed matters most and where another person actually changes the quality of the outcome.

The employee from the beginning of this article may still be right to ask AI. The answer arrives quickly, the task moves forward and no one is interrupted.

AI is going to make it easier for us to need one another less for a lot of everyday work. The more interesting question is what we do with that freedom. Ideally, we use some of it for the things that become better when another person is actually there.

