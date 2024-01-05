Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Back when I ran my advertising agency, the idea of remote or hybrid working was unheard of. The entire staff was expected to be in the office daily unless someone was out sick or on vacation. We dealt with generational differences, sure, but always face-to-face, within our office walls.

Leaders today continue to deal with the complex challenge of effectively communicating across generations, but now it's further complicated by the rise of hybrid work environments. It's not just about getting different generations to work well together; they also have to manage teams split between the office and home. Being good at this isn't just nice to have; it's a must-have. With a mix of in-office and remote work and employees from Baby Boomers to Gen Z, mastering this skill has become more important than ever.

Each generation — from Baby Boomers, who really value stability and face-to-face chats, to the Gen Z crowd, who are all about digital and quick, authentic communication — has its own style. Getting this right is key to running a smooth operation. In this article, we'll look at ways to ensure everyone feels included and heard, no matter their age or where they're working from.

Before diving into the strategies, it's important to understand who we're talking about. Let's quickly break down these generational groups to better grasp their distinct approaches and values in the workplace.

Baby Boomers (Born 1946-1964): Known for valuing stability and hard work, Baby Boomers often bring a wealth of experience and a preference for direct, face-to-face communication. They are generally seen as loyal and dedicated workers with a strong commitment to their roles and an appreciation for traditional workplace hierarchies.

Known for valuing stability and hard work, Baby Boomers often bring a wealth of experience and a preference for direct, face-to-face communication. They are generally seen as loyal and dedicated workers with a strong commitment to their roles and an appreciation for traditional workplace hierarchies. Generation X (Born 1965-1980): This generation is marked by independence and adaptability, and they are comfortable with both traditional and digital modes of communication. Often perceived as the 'middle child' of generations, they are pragmatic, resourceful, and possess a blend of traditional and progressive values. They excel in bridging the gap between the older and younger generations.

This generation is marked by independence and adaptability, and they are comfortable with both traditional and digital modes of communication. Often perceived as the 'middle child' of generations, they are pragmatic, resourceful, and possess a blend of traditional and progressive values. They excel in bridging the gap between the older and younger generations. Millennials (Born 1981-1996): Millennials are tech-savvy and driven by purpose, seeking work that aligns with their personal values. They prefer flexibility and digital interactions but also value in-person collaboration and feedback. Known for their eagerness to learn and grow, they often seek opportunities for professional development and are motivated by a sense of progress and innovation.

Millennials are tech-savvy and driven by purpose, seeking work that aligns with their personal values. They prefer flexibility and digital interactions but also value in-person collaboration and feedback. Known for their eagerness to learn and grow, they often seek opportunities for professional development and are motivated by a sense of progress and innovation. Generation Z (Born 1997-2012): As true digital natives, this generation values authenticity, rapid communication, and opportunities for personal growth. They are adept at using technology to connect and learn and are known for their entrepreneurial spirit. Gen Zers often seek workplaces that offer creativity, diversity, and a strong sense of community and social responsibility.

Related: 6 Ways Multi-Generational Workforces Lead to Business Growth

By understanding these distinct characteristics, leaders can better tailor their approaches to effectively communicate and engage with each generation in the workforce and keep everyone connected.

But when you mix all these folks in today's hybrid work model, things can get tricky. Different generations have different ways they like to communicate, collaborate and work. On top of that, now you've got some people in the office and some working from their kitchen tables. Companies are figuring out that while younger employees are naturally comfortable with digital tools, the older ones might need more help. The trick is to plan well and truly understand where everyone's coming from. This means using the right tech and work policies that suit everyone, whether in the office or logging in from home.

Regular virtual check-ins have become a key element in this new work environment. These check-ins help ensure that all team members feel included and heard regardless of location. Companies are also creating opportunities for informal virtual meetups to replicate spontaneous bonding moments that naturally occur in an office setting, thus fostering cross-generational collaboration.

Training plays a vital role as well. It's not just about training employees on the technical aspects of remote work; it also focuses on best practices for digital communication and managing remote teams. Equipping leaders and managers with stronger emotional intelligence is equally important. This training is vital to effectively relate to and communicate with team members across generational lines. By fostering understanding and empathy, this comprehensive approach becomes a cornerstone in bridging the generational divide in the workplace.

In the end, getting this balance right does wonders — it can turn a workplace into a more connected and happier place. But turning these good vibes into something lasting means focusing on the big picture – getting the basic principles right. We're going to talk about what leaders need to think about when managing a mix of young and old, office and remote. It's all about being flexible, encouraging learning, understanding where everyone's coming from, listening to feedback, and ensuring everyone gets a say.

This next section, 'Key Considerations for Leaders,' explores the fundamental principles that form the basis of successful leadership in a multigenerational, hybrid environment. From embracing flexibility to fostering a culture of learning and empathy, these considerations are the foundation for building a resilient, inclusive, and forward-thinking workplace.

Related: Why You Need to Become an Inclusive Leader (and How to Do It)

Key Considerations for Leaders (Focus on mindset and approach):

Flexibility Is Key: This is about adopting a flexible mindset towards work arrangements and communication styles. Fostering a Culture of Learning: Emphasizes the importance of creating an environment where learning is mutual and continuous. Empathy and Understanding: Highlights the need for leaders to empathize and understand the unique needs and motivations of different generations. Regular Feedback and Adaptation: Stresses the importance of being receptive to feedback for continuous improvement. Inclusivity in Decision-Making: Encourages the involvement of diverse age groups in decision-making to gain varied perspectives.

After laying the groundwork with key considerations shaping a leader's mindset towards a multigenerational team, let's focus on specific, actionable strategies. These practical strategies build upon our understanding to create effective communication and collaboration across different age groups.

Related: 8 Ways To Empower the Next Generation of Women Leaders

Strategies for Effective Multigenerational Communication (Focus on actionable steps):

Understand and Respect Differences: This involves practical steps to recognize and adapt to each generation's communication style. Encourage Cross-Generational Mentorship: A specific program or initiative that facilitates knowledge sharing and bridges the generational gap. Leverage Technology Wisely: Implementing a variety of technological tools that cater to different generational preferences. Foster an Inclusive Culture: Creating specific forums and opportunities for open sharing and collaboration. Customize Your Leadership Approach: Adapting leadership tactics to suit the team's diverse needs. Educate and Train: Organizing targeted training sessions focused on generational diversity and collaboration skills.

To sum it up, today's workplace is a diverse mix of generations, each bringing something unique to the table. Leaders who understand and embrace this diversity can create an efficient, welcoming, and united work environment. Going forward, being able to navigate these differences, especially in a hybrid setting, will be what sets apart the truly great leaders.