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Key Takeaways Understand what investors are actually buying. They’re not buying your product. They’re investing in the potential return relative to the risk they’re taking.

Show evidence that someone actually wants your product, don’t confuse a high valuation with a successful fundraise, and demonstrate vision while knowing your weaknesses.

Approach the right investors (not every investor), and make investors believe you can execute without them.

I’ve seen founders with brilliant ideas struggle to get a single investor meeting. I’ve also seen entrepreneurs with unimpressive pitch decks attract serious investment interest.

From an investor’s perspective, originality and market potential matter, but they’re rarely enough to justify an investment. What matters more is the founder, the team they’ve assembled and whether they can turn their vision into a successful business.

As an entrepreneur and angel investor, I’ve reviewed countless opportunities. Some came with compelling presentations and enormous market projections. Others came from less polished founders with limited resources but a better understanding of how to build a sustainable business.

The second group frequently interests me more.

Founders need to ask themselves a simple question: Why should an investor believe I’m capable of building the business I’m describing?

Here are six ways to improve your chances of getting funded.

1. Understand what investors are actually buying

Venture capitalists aren’t buying your product. They’re investing in the potential return relative to the risk they’re taking.

Your experience, financial performance, customer traction and business model all influence that decision. The more uncertainty surrounding those factors, the harder it becomes to justify an investment.

Consider Airbnb. Its founders struggled to convince investors that people would pay to stay in strangers’ homes. With limited resources, they began selling politically themed cereal boxes to generate enough money to keep the business alive.

Their resourcefulness eventually helped persuade Y Combinator to accept them, despite skepticism about the business concept.

The lesson isn’t that investors should overlook risk. It’s that a founder’s ability to solve problems under difficult circumstances can be as important as the original idea.

Understand the risks investors see in your business and address them before asking for capital. You can’t eliminate every uncertainty, but you can give investors fewer reasons to say no.

2. Show evidence that someone actually wants your product

One of the biggest mistakes founders make is confusing market opportunity with market demand. A billion-dollar market doesn’t automatically mean you’ve built something customers want. Investors need evidence that customers will pay for your solution.

Mailchimp offers an interesting example. Its founders initially operated a web design business before recognizing that smaller customers needed a simpler way to manage email marketing.

Rather than immediately pursuing venture capital, they developed the product around actual customer needs and grew the business through revenue. In 2021, Intuit acquired Mailchimp in a transaction valued at approximately $12 billion.

The lesson isn’t that every founder should avoid venture capital. It’s that customer demand provides stronger evidence of a business opportunity than projections alone.

When reviewing investments, I pay close attention to customer retention, repeat purchases, revenue growth and customer acquisition costs.

A founder who demonstrates that customers repeatedly pay for a solution has a stronger argument than one relying entirely on estimates of future market share.

3. Don’t confuse a high valuation with a successful fundraise

Founders frequently believe securing the highest possible valuation is a victory. Sometimes it’s the beginning of their problems.

Consider a startup that raises $5 million at a $50 million valuation despite limited revenue. Eighteen months later, sales have doubled, but financial performance still doesn’t justify a higher valuation.

Now the founder needs more capital, and new investors aren’t willing to pay what previous investors paid. The company is growing, yet fundraising has become harder.

WeWork provides a cautionary example. The company reached a reported valuation of $47 billion before its attempted public offering collapsed in 2019. Concerns about financial performance, governance and its business model undermined investor confidence. WeWork eventually filed for bankruptcy protection in 2023.

Its problems extended beyond valuation, but the experience illustrates how quickly investor enthusiasm can reverse.

I’d rather see a founder raise sufficient capital at a defensible valuation than celebrate an inflated number that makes the next round unnecessarily difficult.

A high valuation tells you what investors will pay today. It doesn’t guarantee your business will be worth more tomorrow.

4. Demonstrate vision, but know your weaknesses

Investors don’t expect founders to know everything. They expect them to recognize what they don’t know.

Canva co-founder Melanie Perkins offers a useful example. Before building the design platform into a global business, Perkins faced more than 100 investor rejections. Her early presentations focused heavily on technical capabilities. She eventually recognized that investors needed to understand the problem before appreciating the solution.

By explaining the frustrations people experienced with complicated design software, she made the opportunity easier to understand. That willingness to recognize what wasn’t working and change her approach helped her communicate the company’s potential.

Building a strong team requires similar judgment. Founders must understand which skills they lack, what to delegate and what still requires their direct involvement.

I’d rather back a founder who recognizes a weakness and has a credible plan to address it than one who claims to have everything figured out.

5. Approach the right investors, not every investor

Fundraising isn’t simply a numbers game. Venture funds have specific investment mandates, preferred industries, funding stages, check sizes and return expectations. A company can be attractive and still be completely wrong for a particular investor.

Canva’s fundraising experience demonstrates this challenge. Despite repeated rejections, the founders eventually attracted investors who recognized the potential of simplifying design for a much broader audience.

Before approaching an investor, research their portfolio. Have they funded companies in your industry? Does your business fit their investment strategy? Are they comfortable investing at your current stage?

A targeted introduction explaining why your company fits their interests is more effective than sending hundreds of generic emails.

Keep your pitch concise. Explain the problem, who pays for your solution, what you’ve accomplished and how additional capital will accelerate growth.

Give investors a reason to ask the next question.

6. Make investors believe you can execute without them

The most compelling companies often aren’t the ones desperately seeking capital. They’re the ones making progress regardless of whether their next funding round happens.

Mailchimp’s history demonstrates that building a valuable business doesn’t necessarily require venture capital. Its founders focused on customers, revenue and product development rather than making fundraising the central measure of success.

Not every business can follow that path. Some companies require substantial upfront capital to develop technology, build infrastructure or enter competitive markets. But investors still want evidence that founders can allocate resources effectively and execute against measurable objectives.

When I meet a founder who understands their customers, knows their financials, has assembled a capable team and can explain exactly how additional capital will accelerate growth, the conversation changes.

I’m no longer being asked to finance an untested ambition. I’m being invited to participate in a business that’s already demonstrating its potential.

The best way to get a venture capitalist’s attention isn’t to convince them that you need their money. It’s to demonstrate what you’re capable of building with or without it.