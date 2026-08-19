Want to Raise Capital? Answer These 3 Questions First.

Before you start seeking funding, put yourself in a position to get a yes.

When founders start thinking about raising capital, many jump straight to the familiar tasks of polishing slides, researching investors and asking their network for introductions. But before you spend months pitching, ask yourself a more useful question:

What would make an investor confident that this business is ready for capital right now?

The answer is rarely just a big idea. Investors want to see that you understand your customer, know which numbers drive the business and have a specific plan for what the money will accomplish.

Here are three questions to answer before you begin your raise.

1. Can You Prove Customers Want What You’re Building?

“People love the idea” is not the same as demand.

The most persuasive signal is that customers are already taking action: buying, renewing, preordering, joining a waitlist, participating in a pilot or replacing an existing solution with yours. Those behaviors demonstrate that the problem is real—and that your company may be positioned to solve it.

If you do not have major revenue yet, start building other forms of proof. Talk to customers, test your offer, track conversion rates and understand what people use or pay for today. The more clearly you can explain who has the problem and why they will pay to solve it, the stronger your fundraising story becomes.

2. Do You Know the Numbers Behind Your Growth?

You do not need a complicated financial model to be credible. But you should be able to explain how your business works.

That means knowing the metrics most relevant to your model: revenue and growth rate, gross margin, customer acquisition cost, repeat purchases or retention, cash burn and runway. It also means connecting those numbers to a plan.

If you raise money, what will it fund? A key hire? More inventory? Product development? A tested marketing channel? And what measurable milestone should that investment help you reach?

Investors are not only evaluating where your business is today. They are evaluating whether you understand how to make it stronger tomorrow.

3. Is Venture Capital Actually the Right Move?

VC is highly visible, but it is not automatically the best source of funding for every business.

Depending on your goals, stage and revenue profile, the right path may include angel investors, grants, small-business financing, crowdfunding, strategic partnerships or reinvesting customer revenue. Each route brings different expectations around ownership, repayment, speed and control.

The objective is not to raise the largest possible round. It is to secure the capital that helps your company reach its next important milestone without creating pressure that does not fit the business you want to build.

Learn How to Become More Fundable

If you are evaluating a raise now—or want to strengthen your position before you begin—join our free live virtual event, How to Raise Capital in 2026, on September 15 at 2 p.m. ET.

We are joined by Andrew Albert, Programs Director at The Idea Village, who will give you the steps you need to fund your business.

You’ll learn how to:

Validate demand before fundraising

Identify the early-stage metrics investors care about

Evaluate funding options beyond traditional VC

Use scenario-based business modeling to prepare for growth.

The goal is not simply to help you ask for capital. It is to help you make the case that your business is ready to use it well.