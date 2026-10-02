What If Your Hiring Best Practices Aren’t Actually Best Practices? Here’s How to Find Out.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Listen to this post

Key Takeaways Degree cutoffs, resume rules and “safe'”career progression rarely predict on-the-job success. Most of these became “standard” simply because they were repeated long enough, and few leaders ever revisit them.

Resume structure, job titles and career history are conventions — signals of how someone packaged their experience, not proof of what they can do.

Employers should track who gets screened out and whether requirements actually predict performance, then remove criteria that don’t.

Ask any hiring manager what makes a “safe” candidate, and you’ll get the same list: steady career progression, no unexplained gaps, the right degree, a resume that follows the rules. Ask them why those things predict success, and the list gets a lot shorter. Most hiring practices grew out of habit, then got repeated until they felt like law.

That’s not automatically a problem — some rules earned their place. But few companies ever go back and check which ones still do. Careers are getting less linear. Hiring technology is getting more automated. That makes this question overdue: What evidence do we have that this practice helps us make a better hire?

Your hiring rules started as habit, not evidence

Resume conventions, degree cutoffs, years-of-experience minimums, expectations about steady upward movement — most of these became “standard” simply because they were repeated for long enough. Few leaders ever revisit them once they’re written into a job description or an applicant tracking system. In my experience, that’s rarely a deliberate choice; it’s inertia. Nobody owns the question of whether a rule still works, so nobody asks it.

Screening technology is no different. A 2026 audit of 14 mainstream AI models used to screen resumes found real movement: the oldest model, built in 2023, still favored “white-sounding” names in callbacks, while models built from 2024 onward showed no gap, or reversed it. Assumptions built into a process don’t disappear until someone tests them.

Presentation isn’t the same as ability

Presentation and ability aren’t the same thing, though hiring often treats them as interchangeable. Resume structure, job titles and career history are conventions — signals of how someone packaged their experience, not proof of what they can do.

Enhancv’s own research into resume photos found something similar: Candidates who included a photo, even in markets like the U.S. and Canada where the practice is discouraged, landed jobs at a higher rate, especially in senior, client-facing roles. The rule most recruiters treat as settled measured almost nothing about the candidate. It measured how comfortable the reviewer felt.

Career gaps, industry switches, non-linear progression and candidates applying below their previous seniority all tend to read as red flags. The evidence doesn’t back that up as consistently as hiring teams assume.

Research from the Burning Glass Institute and Harvard Business School found that employees hired without a degree into roles that previously required one had a two-year retention rate 10 percentage points higher than their degree-holding peers. The candidates who looked riskier on paper stayed longer in practice.

The screening process was never neutral

ATS filters and scoring rubrics get sold as neutral, but they’re not. They’re someone’s assumption, coded once and rarely revisited, applied to every resume that hits the pile. Add AI to that process, and the assumption gets automated at scale.

University of Washington researchers found that when an AI tool recommended candidates from a particular racial group, human reviewers followed that recommendation up to 90% of the time, even when they rated the AI’s suggestions as low-quality or unimportant. Nobody chose that outcome. The system did, and nobody was checking.

Policy changes rarely change who gets hired

Adopting a new policy and changing what happens in hiring are two different things. The same Burning Glass Institute research examined more than 11,000 roles at large firms that had removed degree requirements, then tracked roughly 65 million career histories to see if hiring behavior changed.

It mostly didn’t — fewer than one in 700 new hires in 2023 benefited from the reform. Some companies changed who they hired, but most just edited the job description. The only way to know which one your company is doing is to compare who you screen out against who performs once hired.

Recruiters need permission to push back

None of this sticks without hiring managers feeling authorized to say a requirement doesn’t make sense. NACE’s Job Outlook 2026 survey found 70% of employers now use skills-based hiring, up from 65% the year before, and GPA screening has dropped to 42% of employers from 73% in 2019. More than half of U.S. state governments have adopted similar policies.

The shift is already underway. Most companies already have the technology and the templates. What’s missing is a recruiter with standing to say a requirement doesn’t hold up and a manager willing to back them.

Make your hiring criteria earn their keep

Treat hiring criteria the way you’d treat any other business process — something you check on a regular schedule rather than defend on instinct. Look at who your filters reject, and ask whether you’re protecting hire quality or protecting yourself from a bad hire. Follow the people who made it through far enough to see whether the requirement predicted anything about how they performed. When it didn’t, retire it.

Employers already doing this lean on behavior-based interviews, competency-based job descriptions, targeted resume scans and structured interview rubrics, aimed at replacing untested criteria with ones that have been checked.

A final word

I’ve spent years helping candidates get past exactly these filters, and I keep seeing the same pattern. Most hiring criteria were never built to find the best person. They were built to give whoever’s hiring an easy answer if someone asks why later.

Treating those two jobs as the same is how companies lose candidates who would have worked out fine. The leaders willing to ask what a requirement predicts, and drop the ones that fail, end up hiring the people their competitors screened out for reasons that had nothing to do with ability.