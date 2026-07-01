Why Hiring for Familiarity Is a Trap Most Companies Never Escape

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Key Takeaways The best candidates move toward hard problems instead of protecting themselves from blame.u003cbru003e

Credentials show where someone has been, not what they will actually deliver.u003cbru003e

Honest about being wrong fast enough to fix it — that’s who you want.

The best hire I almost didn’t make had a CV that looked wrong on paper.

Not wrong as in weak – wrong as in unconventional. The background was solid but didn’t follow the expected trajectory. No Big Four, no famous fintech name in the last role. In a different mood, on a different day, that profile might have moved to the bottom of the pile. It didn’t. That person is now one of the strongest performers on our team.

I think about that decision a lot, because it represents a choice fintech founders and hiring managers make constantly – usually under pressure, usually defaulting to the safer option. And the safer option is increasingly the wrong one.

What “experienced” means

The standard fintech hiring logic runs like this: find someone who’s done the job before, at a company that roughly resembles yours, and minimize the onboarding risk. It’s rational. It’s also a trap.

The problem is that “done the job before” in financial services often means: done the job the way it was done three years ago, inside a compliance culture that optimized for coverage rather than outcomes, on infrastructure that looked nothing like what you’re building.

Fintech in 2026 is not fintech in 2021. The regulatory surface has expanded. The technical stack has changed. The pace at which products need to ship – while staying on the right side of requirements – demands a different operating mode entirely. Someone with eight years of experience at a legacy payments processor may carry that experience as a constraint rather than an asset.

I’m not arguing against experience. I’m arguing against mistaking credentials for capability.

The interview that actually tells you something

Most fintech interviews test for knowledge. Can you explain PSD2? Walk me through a chargeback dispute. What’s your approach to client onboarding?

These are fine questions. They’re also answerable by anyone who spent a weekend reading the right materials.

The interviews that actually reveal something are the ones that create a small crisis and watch what happens. Not a trick, not a stress test for its own sake – but a real operational scenario with incomplete information, time pressure and no obvious right answer.

What I’m watching for:

Whether the person moves toward the problem or manages their exposure to it. In payments, ambiguous situations are the job. Regulatory requirements, client disputes, a settlement that doesn’t reconcile, a new market. The instinct to protect yourself from being wrong is understandable. It’s also disqualifying at a senior level. I need people who move toward the hard thing, not around it. Whether they distinguish between effort and outcome. This sounds obvious. It isn’t. A meaningful portion of experienced professionals have spent their careers in organizations that rewarded visible effort – long hours, detailed reports, process compliance – rather than actual results. They’ve internalized that distinction. You can hear it in how they describe past work. “We built a framework for…” versus “We reduced settlement failures by 40% in six months.” One of those is a result. The other is furniture. Whether common sense survived the corporate environment. Today’s labor market is crowded with capable individuals who prioritize procedural adherence over deep, practical engagement with core business objectives. They escalate when they should decide. They document when they should act. They wait for a mandate when the situation is obvious. Common sense – the ability to read what’s actually happening and respond proportionally – is rarer than any technical skill, and far harder to train.

What we hire for

When I built out my company’s team across compliance, product, operations, and client-facing roles, we were explicit about what we were selecting for. Not because we had a framework to follow. Because we’d made enough wrong hires to understand what the right ones had in common.

It came down to five things, and none of them appear on a CV.

Result orientation: the non-negotiable. Every role at a fintech company touches real money, real clients, real regulatory exposure. There’s no room for effort in the theater. At that scale, the gap between someone who tries hard and someone who delivers is measured in client relationships and revenue. We ask people to show us outcomes from past roles, specifically and numerically. If they can’t, that tells us something. Initiative: we don’t run a business where managers tell people what the problem is. The expectation is that you see the problem, form a view on it, and move – within your scope, without waiting for instructions. In payments, the situations that matter most are the ones that arrive without warning. The people who wait to be told what to do are the ones who cost you the most when it counts. Client-centric thinking: fintech companies talk about this constantly and practice it rarely. What it actually means, in operational terms, is that you understand what the client is trying to achieve – not just what they asked for – and you structure your work around that. Our clients are running iGaming operations, digital platforms, and international marketplaces. Their payment infrastructure is business-critical, not back-office. When something goes wrong, they need a person who grasps the downstream impact, not just the technical fault. High performance as a standard, not a mode: some people shift into high-performance mode when things are urgent. The people worth hiring operate that way as a baseline. The standard they hold themselves to doesn’t change based on whether anyone is watching or whether the deadline is close. That’s not about working long hours. It’s about not tolerating mediocrity in your own output. These people are easy to identify in interviews because they’re usually dissatisfied with their past work in specific, articulable ways. Unified effort: this one is harder to screen for, but it’s the difference between a team and a collection of individuals with job titles. In a fast-moving fintech, where compliance, product, and operations are permanently entangled, people who optimize for their own domain at the expense of shared goals create friction that compounds at the worst moments. We hire people who understand that the goal they share with other people matters more than the goal that’s purely theirs.

The expensive mistake most fintech companies make

There’s a hire that looks safe and costs a fortune: the senior person from a big name, brought in to add credibility, who spends the first six months explaining why things can’t move as fast as the team expects.

They’re not wrong, usually. They’ve internalized the pace of the institution they came from. They know where the risks are. They’re genuinely cautious for defensible reasons.

But fintech companies that hire for institutional credibility rather than operational fit end up with a specific kind of organizational debt: experienced people in senior roles who slow decisions down, push responsibility upward, and treat ambiguity as a reason to pause rather than a condition to navigate.

The antidote isn’t to hire inexperienced people. It’s to hire experienced people who have retained the operating instincts that institutions tend to train out of you. They exist. They’re usually the ones who found corporate environments frustrating for reasons they can articulate precisely. They left. They’re not as visible as the people who stayed.

One question that cuts through everything

I end most senior interviews with a version of the same question: tell me about a decision you made with incomplete information, that turned out to be wrong, and what you did next.

The answer to that question tells me more than everything that came before it. People who can’t answer it – who pivot to a success story, or who describe a situation where they were vindicated in the end – don’t have the self-awareness that hard operational environments require. People who answer it cleanly, with specific detail, no defensiveness, and a clear account of what they learned and changed: those are the people I want making decisions in my company.

Fintech doesn’t reward people who are always right. It rewards people who are honest about being wrong fast enough to fix it.

What this means if you’re hiring now

The fintech talent market is tighter than the headline numbers suggest. The people who can actually do the job – not just describe doing it – are a smaller pool than their CVs make visible. Filtering by pedigree alone means you’re competing for the same candidates as every other company with the same criteria, while the people who’d actually perform are somewhere else in the pile.

A more useful filter: what has this person demonstrably changed in a previous role? What did they own, and what was different when they left than when they arrived? What did they decide without being asked to? Where did they fail, and how quickly did they recognize it?

The answers to those questions predict performance better than any credential.

Experience matters. Context matters more. And the willingness to move toward the hard thing – without waiting for a mandate, without optimizing for personal cover – matters most.

That’s what we hire for. It’s also what we’re building toward, every time.