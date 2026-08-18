Becoming AI-Native Requires the Right People More Than the Right Technology. Here’s the Shift Leaders Need to Make.

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Key Takeaways Becoming AI-native isn’t just a technology shift — it’s an organizational transformation.

While many companies focus on adopting AI tools, true success depends on redesigning workflows, roles and operating models to integrate AI into everyday work.

AI adoption is primarily a people challenge, requiring structured experimentation, change management, and new hybrid roles that connect technical capabilities with business needs.

Companies must understand the growing importance of human judgment, with human-in-the-loop processes ensuring AI outputs remain accurate, strategic and trustworthy.

Becoming AI-native requires more than adopting new tools; it requires companies to transform their people, processes and workflows so AI can drive meaningful business impact while preserving human judgment and creativity.

Not long ago, the corporate trend was digital transformation. Now the movement is about becoming AI-native. The change requires new technologies, but what is missing in most cases is the organizational transformation needed to make any of it work.

The companies that become AI-native will not be the ones with the longest list of AI tools. They will be the ones that redesign their roles, operating models and workflows to support AI-enabled work.

AI adoption is a people challenge first

There is a persistent misconception that access to AI technology equals transformation. Executives assume that when their teams have AI tools, they will naturally weave them into everyday work. In reality, adoption fragments in predictable ways.

Some employees experiment on their own with tools like Claude or ChatGPT. Others are unsure where AI fits into their role and worry about accuracy, brand risk or being seen as cutting corners. Without structure, adoption becomes scattered and inconsistent.

Effective adoption requires change management. Marketing leaders have been through this before with social media, mobile marketing and marketing automation, each requiring new skills, new workflows and a deliberate organizational response. AI is different because of the speed of change. Models, capabilities and best practices move on a quarterly cycle. What worked six months ago is already outdated.

That means AI can’t be treated as a side project. To become AI-native, it has to sit at the center of how the function operates.

“Figure it out yourself” does not scale

In most organizations, AI enters as shadow technology. Employees experiment with public tools and automate small tasks. Experimentation is valuable, and I encourage it on my own team, but it is not enough to create an AI-native function on its own.

As AI applications become more complex, self-guided adoption breaks down. New models are released, new agents create new possibilities and new risks, and what individual employees discover may not get shared, scaled or governed. The result is a function that looks more productive in patches but is no more capable as a whole.

Becoming AI-native means cultivating a structured culture of experimentation, where teams can test new approaches within guardrails for responsible use. They also need shared awareness of data privacy, accuracy, brand voice and human review — the failure modes that quietly erode trust if left unchecked.

The need for embedded AI guidance

As AI becomes part of everyday operations, new roles are needed to guide adoption. Hybrid positions like AI Forward Deployed Engineers are emerging to bridge the gap between the technology and how it actually gets used inside a function.

Marketing teams understand the customer, the campaign mechanics and the brand. Technical teams understand the tools. Neither side, on its own, can reliably translate a real marketing problem into a well-designed AI workflow.

That gap is where embedded AI specialists earn their place. In my own function, I have hired multiple AI automation specialists whose explicit remit is to work alongside marketers who are not yet AI-native, identify repetitive processes, build custom automations and AI agents, and coach the team on how to use AI in their day-to-day work. The hires that have made the biggest difference are not pure engineers and not pure marketers. They are operators who can build, ship and explain.

What I have learned is that the role is less about technology than translation. The marketers know the work, but often do not know what to ask AI to do. The specialists know the tools, but they need the context to apply them well. Pairing the two has done more to move my function toward AI-native operations than any single tool rollout.

Human judgment becomes more valuable

As organizations become AI-native, AI shifts from supporting individual solutions to powering shared, repeatable systems, and the leverage compounds. In a marketing context, that might look like a shared AI infrastructure for content creation, SEO, reporting and campaign operations, built once and reused by every team rather than rebuilt by every individual.

The paradox of AI is that as execution gets easier, the role of the human-in-the-loop (HITL) becomes more important, not less. It is not a limitation to design around but the mechanism that makes AI workflows trustworthy enough to scale.

AI can accelerate content production, automate reporting and reduce operational bottlenecks. But it cannot own strategy, positioning, customer understanding, partnerships or accountability. Every meaningful AI workflow we have built in marketing has a HITL checkpoint somewhere in it, often more than one.

As AI democratizes production, differentiation shifts to the quality of the idea, the clarity of the strategy and the strength of the customer relationship. The companies that get HITL right do not see it as a brake on AI productivity. We see it as the thing that lets us move faster, because we trust what we are shipping.

AI-native is never finished

Becoming AI-native is not a one-time project with a final milestone. The half-life of any “best practice” is getting shorter, and the functions that thrive will treat AI as a continuous operating discipline.

The goal isn’t to replace people. It’s to eliminate repetitive work, increase leverage and give teams more time for creativity, strategy and customer impact. AI-native companies will not be defined by how many tools they adopt. They will be defined by how well they help their people adapt.