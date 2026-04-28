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Key Takeaways Shadow AI is widespread because approved tools often lag behind real developer needs.

AI debt accumulates when teams ship fast without fully understanding the generated code.

Effective AI governance depends on visibility, discipline, and making the right tools easiest to use.

I want to ask you something directly: when did you last sit with one of your engineers and watch them work for an hour?

I have seen this pattern repeatedly across engineering teams. In a single session, a developer switches between three different AI tools — one company-approved, two personal accounts on consumer platforms.

He is not being reckless. He is doing his job as efficiently as he can. The approved tool is slower than what he needs, and he has figured out which prompts work best where. He has built his own private AI workflow, and nobody in leadership knows it exists.

Multiply that by every engineer on your team. That is not an edge case. That is what your AI strategy actually looks like on the ground, whether you designed it that way or not.

A policy on paper is not the same as a strategy in practice

The standard enterprise response to AI has been predictable. You purchase seats for a recognized platform, distribute a usage policy and consider the transition managed. Understandable. But that is a procurement decision, not a leadership one.

Shadow AI is not fringe behavior — it is the default. According to IBM’s 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, one in five organizations has already experienced a breach directly linked to shadow AI, with those incidents adding an average of $670,000 to breach costs and disproportionately exposing customer data and intellectual property.

The cause is rarely malicious intent. Employees are under pressure to perform, AI tools make their jobs easier, and when the approved option is slow or clunky, they find a faster one. The data leaves your perimeter. The logic enters your codebase. And nobody in a leadership seat sees any of it.

We have seen this before. During the shadow IT wave of the early 2010s, enterprises banned personal Dropbox accounts while developers quietly kept using them anyway, because the official alternatives were slower. AI is running the same play, but the stakes are considerably higher.

Building the Golden Path comes before building the policy

AI governance really starts with one question: is the route you have approved actually the easiest one to use? If your enterprise AI environment is slower and more cumbersome than a free consumer tool, the governance battle was lost before it started. Blocking access is not the answer. Making the right option the obvious option is.

I call this the Golden Path. Your job as a technology leader is to build a monitored environment that is genuinely faster and more useful than whatever your engineers would find on their own. When you do that, the shift from shadow AI to sanctioned AI takes care of itself — because you are not asking people to give something up, you are giving them something better.

Start with a visibility audit. Three questions worth asking right now:

Where does your team go when the approved tool falls short? Not the category — the specific tools.

What data is moving through those tools? Code, architecture decisions, client communications, internal docs?

What percentage of pull requests in the last 90 days contain code that an AI model generated or significantly rewrote?

Most CTOs cannot answer the third one. That is where the AI debt problem begins.

AI Debt is already compounding in your codebase

Once you have visibility, the next challenge is quality — and this is where things get expensive.

The speed gains from AI-assisted development are real. Developers do move faster. But a significant chunk of that time gets spent further down the line on reviewing, debugging and untangling outputs that looked right at first glance and were not. The teams still celebrating raw productivity numbers are often the ones carrying the most unexamined risk.

This is AI Debt: what you pay later for choosing speed over understanding now. It is more dangerous than traditional technical debt because at least the developer who wrote old code understood it at the time. AI debt can pile up with nobody able to explain what a function actually does or why the system was built that way.

The warning signs tend to be quiet until they are not:

Pull requests are moving faster than senior architects can genuinely review them.

Developers explain what AI-generated code does but go blank when asked why it was built that way.

Bugs start clustering around features that shipped quickly with heavy AI involvement.

Onboarding slows down because nobody can explain how large parts of the codebase actually work.

The fix is not complicated, but it requires discipline. Flag AI-assisted code explicitly in every pull request. Require real scrutiny from senior architects on those sections — not a skim. Make it a team norm, not just a written policy, that every AI-assisted block has someone who owns it and can defend it without pulling up the AI tool again. That is not distrust. That is just good engineering.

Discipline separates AI leaders from AI laggards

There is a tempting shortcut here: optimize for the numbers that look good in a board presentation. Lines of code written. Tickets closed. Deployment frequency. All of those can trend upward while the codebase underneath quietly falls apart.

What actually separates organizations that are getting real value from AI from those that are not is not which tools they bought. It is how they govern the ones they have. The high-performing teams I have seen share a few behaviors that others do not:

They have clear, agreed-on criteria for when a model’s output needs human validation before it goes anywhere near production.

They know which AI tools every team is actually using, not just which ones IT has approved.

Senior leaders in those organizations are genuinely engaged in how AI is used day to day — it shows up in how they run reviews, not just in what they say at all-hands meetings.

They treat AI governance as an ongoing operational habit, not a policy document that gets updated once a year.

The question that drives all of it is simple enough: do we actually understand what this tool just produced? Ask it at every sprint review. Ask it when something ships fast. Ask it when a developer says the AI wrote it. That question shifts the focus from how much your team is producing to whether anyone understands what they are shipping. It is how you turn AI from something that feels productive into something that actually is — and it is the foundation for building a real AI policy for tech teams rather than just a list of approved tools.

Getting there is a CTO leadership decision. It is not a tooling problem. It starts with knowing the answer to a question most enterprise leaders have never put to their engineering team: show me how you actually use this.

Go ask. The answer will tell you more about your real AI strategy than any roadmap will.