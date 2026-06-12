How I Hire and Build Teams That Don’t Fall Apart Under Pressure

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Early-stage founders spend a lot of time thinking about product and fundraising. They spend less time thinking about team design. That is a mistake.

In my experience, companies rarely fail because of one bad feature. They fail because the wrong people were in the wrong seats for too long. Early hires shape culture, speed and decision-making patterns. Once those patterns set in, they are hard to undo. If you want a team that lasts, you have to be intentional about who you bring in, how you evaluate them and when you make hard calls.

Hire for trust first, credentials second

I’ve met candidates with degrees from elite schools, impressive titles and big-name brands on their résumés. That can open the door to a conversation. It does not guarantee they can execute in your environment. When I hire early, I ask one primary question: Do I trust this person? Trust doesn’t imply perfection. Everyone makes mistakes. Trust means I believe they will take ownership, communicate honestly and improve when given feedback.

In a startup, there is no room for passengers. You need people who will follow up without being chased. People who send the email when they say they will. People who take criticism without defensiveness and come back better the next week. Large organizations can absorb mediocre performers for longer periods. Early-stage companies cannot. They don’t have the luxury of extra layers. Every person directly affects momentum.

When evaluating beyond the résumé, test for three things:

Responsiveness . Do they follow through during the interview process? Do they prepare?

. Do they follow through during the interview process? Do they prepare? Coachability . When you challenge an idea, do they get curious or combative?

. When you challenge an idea, do they get curious or combative? Ownership. When discussing past failures, do they blame others or explain what they learned?

Assess fit, not just experience

Experience only helps if it translates. I have seen companies hire executives from massive corporations, expecting instant transformation. What they forget is context. Managing a $450 million marketing budget is not the same as stretching a startup’s limited resources. Leading at scale is different from building from zero.

The question is not whether someone is impressive. The question is whether their experience matches the problem you are solving right now. Early-stage teams need builders. People that are willing to do unglamorous work. People who are comfortable without clear job descriptions and can operate with ambiguity. As you grow, your needs change. The operator who thrives in chaos might struggle in a structured Series B environment. That doesn’t make them bad leaders. It means fit evolves.

Great founders regularly ask themselves: Given our current strategy, is this still the right person for this seat?

Hire slow, fire fast, but be fair

I was taught early on to hire slow and fire fast. It sounds harsh, but in practice, it is about protecting the organization.

Hiring slow means doing the work up front. Reference checks. Real projects. Clear expectations. If possible, give candidates a small test that mirrors actual work. Firing fast doesn’t mean you should act impulsively. Instead, it means recognizing patterns quickly and taking action.

If someone misses one deadline, that is a data point. If they repeatedly miss deadlines, ignore feedback and fail to improve, that is a trend. Startups operate on limited capital and time. Keeping the wrong person too long creates hidden costs. Morale drops. High performers grow frustrated. Execution slows.

I have made the mistake of holding onto someone because I liked their personality. They were enjoyable to work with. They believed in the mission. But execution never improved. Eventually, the cost of keeping them exceeded the discomfort of letting them go.

As a founder, you owe your team clarity. If expectations aren’t being met, communicate it directly. Provide a path to improvement with specific metrics and timelines. If improvement does not happen, make the call.

Align incentives with purpose

Even talented teams drift without alignment. Misalignment often shows up in incentives. If one department is rewarded solely for cutting costs while another is rewarded only for growth, conflict becomes structural. Each side optimizes for a different outcome. The company suffers.

Durable teams align around shared objectives. That requires clarity from the top. What are we optimizing for this quarter? Profitability? Growth? Product-market fit? Stability? Once the priority is defined, compensation, metrics and communication must reinforce it.

Purpose is more than a slogan. It is the standard by which decisions are judged. When employees understand why the company exists and how their role contributes, daily behavior shifts. People make trade-offs with the mission in mind.

As a founder, repeat the mission often. Connect it to real actions. Show how last week’s decisions advanced it. Purpose becomes durable when it is practical.

Listen before you correct

When teams lose focus, founders often react with more control. More rules. More oversight. Sometimes the better move is to listen. I try to hear concerns directly. What is blocking progress? Where is the confusion? What is frustrating the team? You may disagree with their perspective. Still, understanding it matters.

People want to feel seen. When they believe leadership listens, engagement improves. When they feel ignored, resentment builds.

Listening helps you build trust and make informed decisions.

Watch for early warning signs

There are common signals that someone is not the right fit.

They agree enthusiastically in meetings but take little action afterward.

They resist feedback or explain away every shortcoming.

Other team members quietly question their contribution.

Deadlines slip without proactive communication.

None of these alone demands termination, but together, they create a pattern. As a founder, pay attention to patterns. Also, gather input. You won’t see everything. Ask trusted team members what is working and what is not. Culture is a shared experience.

Build through experience

No founder gets team-building right the first time. I have made great hires and poor ones. Both taught me something. Failures in hiring sharpen your instincts. You learn what questions to ask. You learn what red flags you ignored. You learn how long is too long to wait.

Get the right people in the right seats, align them around a clear mission and address misalignment quickly. Do that consistently, and you reduce execution risk more than any product tweak ever could.

That is how teams endure volatility. That is how companies last.