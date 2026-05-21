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Key Takeaways Being uncertain if your leadership role is right for you is normal, but actually being in the wrong role is a different story.

Ask yourself the three questions below to figure out if you’re in the right role.

As an executive coach, I regularly work with leaders who appear successful externally but feel internally unclear, disconnected or overwhelmed. Many come to me asking some version of the same question: “Is this role actually right for me?”

Such uncertainty is more common than many leaders are willing to admit. Companies habitually promote high-performing professionals for their technical acumen and execution strength rather than their leadership readiness or alignment with the leadership role itself. As visibility and responsibility increase, internal friction and uncertainty tend to surface. You begin to question your effectiveness, your fit and your abilities. This is normal, and it can feel incredibly disorienting.

Let’s explore three questions that may indicate you’re in the wrong leadership role and what each one may actually be pointing to.

1. Why does leadership feel harder for me than it does for others?

You’re not alone in this feeling. Many leaders quietly notice that leadership feels more effortful for them than it does for others. Few say it out loud, and I truly wish that would change.

When you’re in a misaligned leadership role, you may expend more energy or time than your peers to achieve similar outcomes. You may over-prepare for situations that seem natural or intuitive to others. You may second-guess decisions that others move through with ease. This can quickly deplete and exhaust you.

This doesn’t mean you’re not meant to be a leader. If you’ve been in the role for more than a few months, such feelings rarely indicate a pure skills gap. More often, they reflect a mismatch between your natural strengths and the demands of the role.

I once worked with a client who stepped into a country manager role that looked like a natural next move on paper. On the surface, it was a clear progression. However, within months, it became obvious it wasn’t the right fit. They constantly felt like they were operating outside their strengths, even after significant effort and adaptation.

This didn’t mean they weren’t capable of leadership. Instead, it meant they needed a different type of leadership context that allowed them to operate from their natural strengths. Ultimately, they landed a CMO role that they found less exhausting and more aligned.

2. Why am I successful but not feeling fulfilled by my work?

Another common pattern is meeting — or exceeding — all expectations while feeling increasingly disconnected from the work itself. Wins may feel less meaningful or exciting than expected. Over time, this can feel frustrating or demoralizing, especially in high-intensity leadership environments.

Feeling disconnected doesn’t mean you’re ungrateful. Instead, it’s worth interrogating whether the disconnect is rooted in the work itself, the environment or the definition of success you’ve been operating from. It may be that you need a different type of work, a different company context or a different kind of impact. It’s also entirely possible that your fulfillment is no longer meant to come primarily from work the way it once did. You may need to seek it somewhere beyond your career.

I recall a client who spent more than two decades at Fortune 500 tech companies and had historically found deep fulfillment in her work. Over time, that shifted. Through coaching and reflection, she realized she was no longer aligned with the environment she was in or the type of impact she was making. She ultimately transitioned into a role in renewable energy that was more mission-aligned and values-driven.

3. Is leadership right for me, or am I in the wrong role?

This question is often less about leadership itself and more about fit. Remember that leadership is not a uniform experience. Sure, it can include managing people, but it can also include leading strategy, initiatives or special projects. Your scope, culture, team dynamics and expectations can all dramatically shape how leadership feels day to day.

In most cases, the question isn’t whether you’re capable of leadership. It’s whether your current expression of leadership matches how you’re wired to lead. With this in mind, it can be helpful to reflect on whether what you are really seeking is a different expression of leadership. For example, are you wanting more strategic influence versus direct people oversight? More autonomy versus constant coordination? More depth versus breadth? These distinctions often reveal that the issue is not leadership itself, but the structure around it.

A C-suite client felt exhausted in his role. He had a half-dozen direct reports and hundreds of indirect reports. As we unpacked his leadership load, he discovered that he enjoyed strategy and problem-solving more than people leadership. This helped him realize that chief of staff roles were more aligned with his leadership expression and allowed him to find a role that actually fits how he operates best.

Final thoughts on finding the right leadership role

If you are asking one or more of these questions, it doesn’t mean something is wrong with you as a leader. In most cases, it simply indicates misalignment. Instead of immediately stepping away from leadership, it may be worth exploring how your role could be reshaped for you through a change in scope, environment, expectation or expression of your strengths.

Put simply, if you’re feeling misaligned, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to stop leading. Often, it just means you need to step into a version of leadership that aligns more closely with your natural strengths. You’ve got this!