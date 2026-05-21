Google Is Changing Its Search Bar for the First Time in 25 Years — Here’s What to Expect

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Say goodbye to the Google search bar you’ve known for 25 years. The company is making it bigger and more interactive. The redesign is a response to AI, which has changed the way people search. Instead of typing keywords like “World Cup,” people now type entire sentences like “Who are the top 24 teams in the World Cup?” There will also be space to upload videos and documents.

The new search feature, announced at Google’s annual developer conference, will be powered by a new AI model called Gemini 3.5 Flash and include a chatbot for follow-up questions and digital assistants that can automate searches. Someone apartment hunting, for example, could be notified of new listings without opening Zillow.

The opportunities are massive for Google. When people use AI-powered search features, they search more often, CEO Sundar Pichai told The New York Times. Longer queries provide more insight into users, and new shopping features make it easier to connect customers with retailers. Last year, Google’s ad clicks rose 6 percent, and the company charged 7 percent more per click. Annual profit has more than doubled since 2022 to $132 billion.