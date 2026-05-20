Key Takeaways Doughnut franchises are no longer just small treat shops — top brands have evolved into systemized, data-driven operations that attract investors.

Leading franchises stand out by turning occasional purchases into daily or weekly routines, creating steady, predictable revenue streams for franchisees.

Established brands offer strong recognition and built-in demand, while smaller or emerging concepts provide more flexibility and growth potential.

Doughnut franchises are evolving from simple treat shops into structured, data-driven businesses that appeal to investors looking for recognizable brands and repeatable customer demand.

The doughnut category in the 2026 Franchise 500

Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500 includes a dedicated doughnut category, and a few brands rise to the top. These concepts have shown they can turn a simple, familiar product into a scalable, repeatable system that attracts both customers and franchise buyers.

The rankings tell a clear story:

1. Dunkin’

Dunkin’ appears as a franchise icon at the very top of the list, reflecting its long-standing presence and strong brand recognition. It’s #3 overall on the Franchise 500, with a whopping 14,000 units and a 9% growth rate.

2. Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts follows, with a solid position inside the baked goods segment. This 90-year-old brand boasts 381 units, plus a 13.7% growth rate.

3. Randy’s Donuts

Next up is Randy’s Donuts, indicating there is room for both legacy brands and more specialized concepts within the category. This franchise has 48 units open, but what sets it apart is its staggering 140% growth rate.

4. DonutNV

Rounding out the list of doughnut franchises on the Franchise 500 is DonutNV, another more local, specialized franchise with 148 units currently operating. Its growth rate, however, is anything but modest: 1,133.3% to be exact.

Why these brands stand out

What sets these leading brands apart is their ability to turn an occasional treat into a recurring customer habit. The strongest doughnut franchises build consistent routines: the morning coffee stop, the weekend family visit or the office box that shows up at team meetings. For a potential franchisee, that behavior translates into steady, repeatable demand across multiple dayparts, from early commuters to late-evening traffic.

Systems behind the product

From a business perspective, the doughnut category in the Franchise 500 emphasizes systems as much as product. These brands invest in training, marketing and operational support to ensure the doughnuts look and taste consistent — whether a customer is in a small town or a major metro area. That consistency helps them qualify for Franchise 500 recognition, which is ranked based on factors such as growth, financial strength and brand power.

Choosing the right doughnut brand

Not all doughnut concepts offer the same profile. Large, established brands bring name recognition and built-in demand. Smaller or emerging brands may provide more flexible territories and greater opportunity to differentiate in markets that lack a dominant national player. The right choice depends on how much risk, autonomy and brand-building a prospective franchisee wants to take on.

Doing your due diligence

For anyone considering entering the doughnut segment, it is important to visit multiple locations, speak with current franchisees and review the Franchise Disclosure Document carefully. Evaluating operations, customer traffic patterns, and local competition can provide a clearer picture of whether a particular concept aligns with your investment goals.