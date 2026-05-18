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Key Takeaways Hybrid work thrives when flexibility is paired with clear expectations, accountability and measurable performance.

Small benefits like reduced commutes and gas support meaningfully shape trust, loyalty and engagement.

Employees do better work when they feel trusted, supported and in control of their time.

Five years after the shift to remote work, most companies are still trying to figure out where they stand.

Some have pushed for a full return to the office. Others have doubled down on fully remote models. Many are somewhere in between, experimenting with hybrid structures that promise flexibility without sacrificing performance. The challenge is not choosing a model. The challenge is making it work in a way that benefits both the business and the people behind it.

The hybrid model works when it is intentional

At Anago, we settled into a three-day-in, two-day-remote structure. That balance did not come from theory. It came from observing how people work best when they’re given both structure and trust.

The in-office days matter more than many leaders realize. Face-to-face interaction still drives creativity in ways that video calls cannot replicate. Collaboration feels more natural. Conversations happen more freely. Relationships build faster when people share space, solve problems together, and read the room in real time. Those moments shape culture in ways that fully remote work struggles to match.

At the same time, the remote days have proven just as valuable.

Productivity did not decline when people began working from home. In many cases, it improved. Without long commutes and constant interruptions, employees found more control over their schedules and their focus. Tasks that require deep concentration often get done faster and with fewer distractions.

What surprised me most was not the productivity gain. It was the impact on people.

When employees have the flexibility to manage parts of their personal lives during the workweek, stress levels change. That might mean stepping out to run errands during off-hours, when stores are less crowded and time is not rushed. It might mean picking up prescription medication without waiting in long lines after work. For others, it means being able to check in on an aging parent or reduce childcare costs a few days each week.

Those moments matter more than they might seem on the surface. They give people a sense of control over their time, which translates into better focus when they’re working.

The result is not just a more flexible schedule. It’s a more engaged workforce. Employees who feel trusted to manage both their responsibilities and their time tend to take greater ownership of their work. They show up differently. They communicate more clearly. They stay more invested in outcomes because they know the company is invested in them.

Trust must be earned and supported

Hybrid models fail when expectations are unclear. Flexibility without accountability leads to inconsistency. The structure must be defined, and performance must be measurable. When people understand what is expected of them, where they do the work becomes less important than how they deliver it.

Another factor that often gets overlooked is cost.

Even now, fluctuations in fuel prices affect employees in real ways. Reducing the need to commute five days a week creates meaningful savings. That kind of consideration does not go unnoticed. It builds goodwill and reinforces the idea that leadership is paying attention to the realities employees face outside the office.

We’ve taken that a step further by providing gas cards to a nearby Shell station near our headquarters to help offset commuting costs. It’s a small gesture in the context of a business, but it sends a clear message. The company values its people and is willing to invest in their day-to-day experience.

Signals matter

Hybrid work is no longer a temporary adjustment. It’s a long-term operating decision. The companies that are seeing the greatest benefit are not the ones chasing trends. They’re the ones building systems that balance collaboration, accountability, and trust.

Five years in, the takeaway is simple. People do their best work when they’re trusted, supported and given the flexibility to manage their lives alongside their responsibilities.

When executed well, the hybrid model does not weaken culture or productivity. It strengthens both.