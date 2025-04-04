Successful entrepreneurs can see opportunities where others do not, generating fresh ideas and excitement about possibilities. But this enthusiasm can become a weakness if it diverts attention from daily business operations.

Every day, I am barraged by individuals trying to get me to buy into their program to get more qualified leads, get noticed on LinkedIn, streamline my workflow... and on and on and on. I am exhausted by it all and at the same time strangely intrigued. I have always wanted and tried to be an early adopter. I love being able to try something new, to find that "shiny penny."

After all, I might be missing some cool system for generating the leads that are most suited to my product and service offering. Perhaps I am overlooking someone who has the expertise I need to reach a whole untapped market? Who does not want to get noticed for their work and accomplishments on LinkedIn or other platforms?

I know I do, but beware. It is easy to fall prey to shiny object syndrome. By definition, it is "the tendency of being constantly drawn to exciting new opportunities." I have done this and see the same thing happening to many clients. They introduce new initiatives or programs only to have them disappear without ever achieving results in favor of something newer.

Today, there is constant pressure to improve awareness of your brand and be more efficient and profitable. That's why new tools, programs and consultants are popping up to help. But do you really need help? Will that shiny penny deliver results? Here are a few things to consider.

Are you maximizing your current systems?

Back when the microwave was first introduced there were all sorts of features. I know mine had all kinds of programs, but all I did was warm up coffee or defrost food. The microwave could do so much more. I did not use it to its full potential. I think the same thing is true today of business systems.

It is easy to think you need help generating business leads and being more efficient in the sales process, but are you using what you have in place? Take, for example, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) technology. There are a variety of options from well-known products to smaller tracking systems.

Most of them are great at helping manage customer interactions and build relationships. Even some of the simplest ones have valuable information. The problem is that often employees don't use it routinely. It takes constant effort to input information about current and potential projects. If the data is not accurate or timely, you can miss opportunities. A new or more robust system may not be any better than an existing one.

The same can be true of project management software, safety programs and other efforts. Before you try something new, see if you are utilizing what you have to the fullest.

Are you distracted by the latest idea?

Have you ever had a great idea for a product that you thought would be in demand? At least three times, I have devoted significant effort and resources to producing video projects that I believe would be a tremendous success. The ideas were solid. One was a primer on the Americans with Disabilities Act, which we released shortly after the legislation went into effect.

Another was a series of videos based on an extraordinarily successful in-person program that taught kids basic physical skills that would lead to better participation in sports and other activities. Both projects were well-produced and had substantial content. Unfortunately, neither was a commercial success, and both distracted me from my core business, which is B2B corporate communication.

When you constantly get excited about new ideas or projects, it can pull attention away from existing initiatives and confuse employees about what is really important. That doesn't mean you should not try to expand and enhance your product offering. You should. Just be sure that boredom is not pushing you to try things that are not the right fit for your business.

Are you attracted to outside experts?

Many years ago, a business friend suggested that I work with a consultant that he used to improve the quality of leads for his service business. He raved about the return on the monthly investment and saw results by the second month of the engagement. I met with the consultant and was impressed by what appeared to be a solid system for understanding my needs and using data to find and match potential clients.

As you might guess, the result was lackluster. After several months, the promised leads did not materialize. I did make some connections, but not enough to justify the cost. The work was also not the kind or quality of work that I wanted to do.

Over the years, I have tried several times to hire outside consultants with mixed results. There are times when consultants can help jump-start efforts, and it is exciting when someone wants to work with you. It is also easy to waste a great deal of money on consultants who can talk a good game but don't have a solid process or method to track the benefits.

I discovered that I had employees on staff who could do the necessary research and get us quality leads. I also found that I was not leveraging my memberships in organizations that could help me connect with potential clients who were a good fit.

What makes entrepreneurs successful is the ability to see what others cannot. To come up with fresh ideas and approaches to problems. To get excited about the possibilities. However, that can also be a weakness if we let our enthusiasm distract us from focusing on our day-to-day business. I admit I am still intrigued by shiny pennies. However, I am getting better at walking by and not picking them up.