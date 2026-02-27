Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live and work. But as it reshapes our digital world, it’s also putting new pressure on one of our oldest and most fragile resources: water. Every algorithm, server and cloud transaction depends on cooling and cleaning systems that move enormous volumes of water. Far more than most people realize.

Bloomberg’s Water Risk 2025 report warns that global demand for freshwater could outstrip supply by 40% within five years, threatening $70 trillion in economic activity.

That’s not a future problem. It’s happening right now.

Water is the invisible infrastructure of the digital age. It powers data centers, chip fabrication plants and global supply chains. Yet it remains the least measured and least optimized resource in industry.

As scarcity grows, the most resilient and competitive companies will be those that stop treating water as a simple utility and start treating it as intelligence: measurable, predictable and improvable.

The rise of water intelligence

“Water intelligence” uses sensors, data and AI to map how water moves through industrial systems from intake to discharge and to predict where losses or inefficiencies occur.

The World Economic Forum calls this shift a move from manual management to real-time adaptation. It’s the difference between reacting to problems and preventing them. Digital twins and predictive analytics are turning water from a cost center into a performance advantage.

In recent pilots, AI-enabled monitoring cut freshwater intake by nearly 18% and boosted reuse rates to close to 90%. That kind of progress doesn’t come from regulation. It comes from visibility and insight. Knowing where every drop goes and how to get more out of it.

Data is the new source of resilience

For decades, water systems have been black boxes. Many utilities and manufacturers can’t even say how much water they use, lose or waste.

Now, with IoT sensors and cloud analytics, they can monitor water in real time alongside energy and emissions. Still, adoption lags. The American Water Works Association reports that nearly 60% of utilities lack digital monitoring, and fewer than half can recover costs through current rates.

That gap in visibility is becoming a major business risk. Just as cybersecurity evolved from an IT concern to a boardroom priority, water management is moving from compliance to competitiveness. The difference between a system that fails and one that self-corrects often comes down to data.

When AI becomes a water problem

Here’s the paradox. AI itself is intensifying water demand. A single hyperscale data center can use up to five million gallons of water per day. Training large AI models can require hundreds of thousands of liters for cooling per run.

WestWater Research projects that U.S. data center water consumption will jump 170% from 2023 to 2030, driven largely by AI workloads. In other words, AI is creating its own resource crisis. To stay sustainable, it now has to help solve the very problem it’s making worse.

Using AI to make water smarter

The irony is that the same technologies fueling this demand are also the ones best equipped to fix it.

AI-powered digital twins can simulate entire plant water systems, predict quality deviations and optimize reuse before failures happen. At TSMC’s Arizona facilities, such systems are cutting water use by as much as 60%. Utilities around the world are using machine learning to forecast treatment loads and reduce downtime by 30%.

When AI shifts from consuming to conserving, it becomes a multiplier for sustainability and operational performance.

Water is now a board-level issue. Around the world, new sustainability disclosure rules, from the SEC’s climate risk requirements to the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, are forcing companies to report water use with the same rigor as carbon.

Investors controlling nearly $10 trillion in assets are demanding transparency on water performance. Supply chains are under scrutiny as droughts, floods and contamination disrupt production and threaten brands.

The companies that treat water data as a strategic asset consistently outperform peers in ESG rankings and avoid costly interruptions. Water intelligence is no longer about compliance. It’s a competitive advantage. It safeguards operations, strengthens reputation and protects long-term value.

The intelligent water enterprise

Leading manufacturers are already building “digital water twins” that mirror every step of their operations and connect AI insights directly to control systems. The roadmap is simple:

Map every water touchpoint. Digitize through sensors and SCADA. Simulate outcomes with AI. Optimize reuse and treatment in real time. Report water performance alongside carbon and energy.

When water becomes measurable and manageable, it becomes a controllable business variable. Companies that embed this discipline reduce OPEX, gain faster permitting and build trust with stakeholders.

The hydrological revolution

The next industrial revolution won’t be purely digital or electric. It will be hydrological.

AI, automation and analytics can turn water from a constraint into a controllable variable. But that requires a mindset shift. AI must learn to save the same resources it consumes.

In this decade, water will define leadership much as carbon once did. The organizations that thrive will use intelligence not only to compute faster or produce cheaper, but to sustain the very resource that sustains them all.

Water is the foundation of life and industry alike. Making it intelligent is our next great leap forward.