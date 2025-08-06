The smartest system still needs people who can turn its output into action.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's a story I keep coming back to. You've probably heard it, too.



One time, a cargo ship broke down in the water. The crew couldn't figure out what was wrong, so they called in a couple of experts one by one, but no one could figure out the fault.

Then they called in an old professional who had been fixing engines since he was young. He walked in, studied the engine for a few minutes, and tapped a single spot with a hammer. The engine came back to life. A few days later, the captain got an invoice for $10,000.

He pushed back, saying that the old man barely touched it and couldn't justify the high cost.

The expert responded that tapping the hammer costs $2. Knowing where to tap is $9,998.

That story never gets old to me. Because no matter how advanced a system is (even as advanced as AI), its value still comes down to who's operating it.

Related: Your Company's Security Strategy Has a Glaring Hole. Here's What's Causing It — and How to Fix It.

Humans are still the ones holding the hammer

As the COO of a technology company, I regularly speak with business leaders eager to adopt AI solutions. They acknowledge the importance of having the right data and technical infrastructure to support AI, but rarely discuss the human element. For example, who will build, train, maintain and use the AI tools the company adopts? That clarity is almost always missing.

AI can indeed be beneficial, but only if you have the right people who can guide it thoughtfully and strategically.

In the AI readiness assessments we perform at our company, I often notice that even smart, experienced leaders underestimate the importance of these human skills and perspectives. Leaders are aware of the core business challenges they're trying to solve. Still, they often fail to consider who in their organization has the best understanding of AI and how much upskilling is needed so their employees can get the most out of it.

AI is great at analyzing massive amounts of data, but you still need a team capable of connecting those data insights to your larger business goals. You need people who can identify opportunities that no machine would notice without a command.

I've seen plenty of companies invest heavily in AI systems, only to realize later that their people lacked the critical thinking or strategic perspective necessary to use the technology effectively.

Likewise, AI is very good at automating repetitive, manual tasks, but you still need people to handle the edge cases and complex tasks AI can't do. You still need people who know where to tap with the hammer when the ship is dead in the water.

Join top CEOs, founders and operators at the Level Up conference to unlock strategies for scaling your business, boosting revenue and building sustainable success.

So, what kind of people do you need to make AI work?

At the top, a Chief Data Officer (CDO) or VP of AI Strategy sets the direction by deciding how AI can solve strategic problems. Next, AI Product Managers shape that vision into projects, using basic tech know-how to bridge business and AI.

Below them, Data Scientists cleanse and prepare data for AI consumption, while Machine Learning Engineers create the AI models that turn data into insights. Business Analysts use those insights to improve decision-making. AI Ethics Specialists oversee compliance, especially in fields like healthcare, making sure the AI doesn't break laws or fairness rules. Change Management Leads get everyone on board, training staff to use AI tools without pushback.

These roles interlock: the CDO sets the goal, Product Managers plan, technical teams build, Analysts tweak, Ethics Specialists check and Change Leads make it stick.

After all these years in Operations, I've seen a lot of technology come and go. And there's always excitement around the next big thing. But in all that time, one thing's never changed: Tools don't drive results; people do.



It's no different with AI. Yes, it's much more powerful and can alter every process we have been following so far. But it doesn't create business value on its own. That still takes sharp minds who know how to make AI work for the business.



Mind you, finding those people is not easy. The competition for AI talent is intense. From AI architects, data scientists and engineers to AI-savvy marketers, customer support and departmental leaders, supply is tight and demand is high.

Related: How to Get Your Business Recommended by AI Tools Like ChatGPT — and Win More Clients

AI is the hammer

AI isn't the old ship mechanic; it's his hammer. Your investment in AI can only pay off if you've got people who know precisely where and how to apply it.

The smartest technology in the world won't move your business forward if your people aren't clear about how to turn the insights it delivers into strategic action.