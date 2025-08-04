AI tools like ChatGPT are now recommending businesses — here's how to make sure yours gets picked.

A few weeks ago, I got a message from a company I'd never heard of. They'd found us through ChatGPT — not through Google, not from a referral, but by literally asking an AI tool who they should work with for data consulting and Power BI reporting. And ChatGPT named us.

That one prompt led to a booked meeting. And it confirmed something I'd been seeing: search is changing. We've entered the era of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) — and if you're not showing up in AI tools, you might not be found at all.

From SEO to AEO

Search used to be about ranking on Google. The goal was to appear high enough in the list that people would click through. But AI agents like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Claude and Copilot don't present lists. They give answers. Sometimes just one.

That means your beautiful website and clever copy don't matter if AI tools don't recognize or recommend you. Being visible in this new era means rethinking how you present your business online — not just for people, but for machines that decide what people see.

Make your business understandable to AI

AI agents rely on structured data to interpret what your business actually does. Without it, your site is just a wall of text. With it, you become context-rich, credible and easier to recommend.

That doesn't mean you need to learn code. Tools like Merkle's Schema Generator can help you create the right markup for your services, team, reviews and more. A developer can add it to your site in minutes. Even more important? Explain clearly on your homepage what you do, who you help and where you operate. No jargon. No fluff. Just clarity.

Think in questions and answers

AI agents prioritize content that's structured like answers. So write for the kinds of queries your customers actually ask. Not just "Power BI consulting," but "How can I automate my business reports without hiring a full team?" Answer that directly. Break it down simply. Structure your content so AI can lift a clean response from it.

This isn't about keyword stuffing or SEO tricks. It's about being the best, clearest answer to a real question. And when you are, AI will notice.

Be consistent across platforms

AI pulls from your entire online footprint, not just your website. If your business description says one thing on LinkedIn and another in a directory, that inconsistency weakens your credibility. Make sure your name, services and contact info match everywhere you show up online. Link between profiles where it makes sense. Every platform is a signal, and when those signals align, AI can connect the dots.

Test it for yourself

If you want to know how you're showing up, just ask. Open ChatGPT or Perplexity and type:

"Who's the best [service] provider in [your city]?" or

"Which company helps with [pain point] for [industry]?"

See if you're mentioned. If not, consider what's missing. Is your "About page" too vague? Is your content actually helpful? Is your business clearly connected across platforms? That one missing link might be the reason AI isn't recommending you.

AEO isn't optional — it's now the front door

More and more, people are asking AI tools for help making decisions. If you're not visible to them, you're not even part of the consideration set. You don't need to trick the system. You just need to teach it who you are and why you're a great fit for the people you serve.

And when you do that well, AI doesn't just notice — you become the answer.

