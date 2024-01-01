Jacqueline Ann DeStefano-Tangorra, CPA, CFE, MBA

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
CEO and Founder at OBIS

Jacqueline Tangorra, CPA, CFE, MBA, founder of Omni BI Solutions, excels in strategic AI and business intelligence. OBIS serves 150+ businesses across 35+ industries. Recognized by Business Insider, CNBC, and NASDAQ, and Top 1% of Global Talent on Upwork. Jacqueline is an AI speaker and author.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Leadership

How a $10,000 Investment in AI Transformed My Career and Business Strategy

A bold $10,000 investment in AI and machine learning education fundamentally transformed my career and business strategy. Here's how adaption in the ever-evolving realm of AI — with the right investment in education, personal growth and business innovation — can transform your business.

More Authors You Might Like