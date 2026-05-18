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Key Takeaways While no one can predict the future of the job market with certainty, some roles are proving far more resilient than others.

All of these positions require human judgment, strategy and cross-functional leadership, which are areas where AI still falls short.

AI is reshaping the workforce faster than many organizations expected. As a tech career coach working with senior managers and executives, I see this transformation up close.

Through my one-on-one coaching with leaders, as well as my group coaching programs for HR and talent acquisition teams, I see hiring patterns months before roles appear publicly on job boards.

While no one can predict the future of the job market with certainty, some roles are proving far more resilient than others. All of these positions require human judgment, strategy and cross-functional leadership, which are areas where AI still falls short.

Here are several roles that are becoming increasingly valuable in an AI-driven economy and how to position yourself for them.

1. AI governance and responsible AI leadership

Organizations are rapidly adopting AI. Still, many are realizing they lack leaders who understand how to govern it responsibly. Roles spanning AI governance, responsible AI and AI roles are all quickly emerging to guide how companies deploy and scale AI ethically. From startups through Fortune 500 tech giants, I’ve seen a massive increase in clients landing roles in AI leadership.

With many leaders eager to jump on the AI boom, you must position yourself to stand out. Gaining expertise in AI policy, compliance and risk management is table stakes. Just as importantly, you must gain cross-functional exposure to legal, data and product teams. You should also demonstrate your ability to translate technical initiatives into strategic decisions and measurable business impact. That’s what separates true AI leaders from mere AI enthusiasts.

2. Data strategy and analytics leadership

Data is becoming increasingly important as AI adoption grows. Yet data doesn’t organize itself. And it certainly doesn’t create its own insights, strategy or actions. Roles like Head of Data, Director of Analytics, and Chief Data Officer focus less on building models and more on ensuring organizations actually use data to make better product and business decisions. I’m increasingly seeing data leaders report directly to the CEO, demonstrating the growing importance of these roles.

Becoming fluent in both business analytics and data storytelling will help you stand out in the saturated market. Focus on your ability to translate data into strategic recommendations for executive peers and the C-suite. As you rise through the ranks, you’ll also want experience managing both teams and cross-functional analytics initiatives, since data is now infused across nearly every department, and organizations increasingly expect leaders with an enterprise-wide perspective.

3. Product leadership

AI tools can generate code, but they still struggle to understand what customers actually want and need. That’s why product leadership roles, particularly Chief Product Officers and senior product managers, are becoming even more valuable to companies. These leaders sit at the intersection of technology, business strategy and customer experience. I’m also seeing many companies that previously combined engineering and product teams begin to separate them again, recognizing that the disciplines require different leadership expertise.

You’ll stand out by combining both customer discovery and product strategy. You should also emphasize your cross-organizational leadership and collaboration skills, since product teams must work closely with nearly every department. Most importantly, you must demonstrate an ability to connect technology decisions with measurable business outcomes.

4. HR strategy and organizational leadership

AI is transforming how work gets done. Organizations need leaders who can redesign how people and technology collaborate effectively. While certain HR functions and administrative tasks are increasingly automated, strategic people leadership cannot be replaced. Strategic HR roles, including Chief Human Resources Officer, Chief People Officer and HR Business Partner, are becoming central to navigating this shift. In fact, many of my clients’ roles are shifting from generalist and administrator to advisor and strategist, allowing them to claim a more prominent seat at the executive table.

Workforce planning and organizational design are critical skills for standing out among HR leaders. You must also possess strong coaching and change management skills, neither of which can be outsourced to AI. Moreover, your ability to connect your talent strategy with business goals will continue to position you as a strategic business partner.

Final thoughts on positioning yourself for AI-resilient roles

The roles most resilient to AI share a common thread: They require judgment, context and leadership. While AI can automate tasks, it still cannot replace leaders who know how to connect technology, strategy and people. In a saturated job market, becoming an expert is no longer enough. You will stand out by collaborating across the organization and clearly demonstrating the revenue impact of your work. You’ve got this!