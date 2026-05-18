A $400 Swatch Watch Drove Crowds Into a Frenzy — And Forced the Company to Close Stores Worldwide

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The release of a $400 Swatch watch over the weekend looked more like a riot than a product launch. Swatch had to close stores worldwide after its Royal Pop pocket watch collaboration with luxury watchmaker Audemars Piguet caused massive, unruly crowds to show up looking to snag the collector’s item.

The Swiss watchmaker released eight pocket watches modeled after the iconic Royal Oak, which typically starts at around $30,000. Available only at Swatch stores, the $400 versions created chaotic scenes that forced the company to shut down 19 U.S. locations and stores globally.

Videos circulating on social media showed large, aggressive crowds at boutiques, and at least one person was arrested in New York City, according to The New York Times.

Swatch urged customers not to rush stores and said the Royal Pop would remain available for several months. The frenzy was similar to the 2022 MoonSwatch madness release, in which scenes of “bedlam” were reported in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Florence, Sydney, New York and other cities.