Someone Paid $9 Million on eBay to Have Lunch with Warren Buffett — Here’s What Else They Got

How much would you pay for lunch with Warren Buffett and Steph Curry? For one person who will remain anonymous for now, the answer was $9 million on eBay. After a weeklong auction, the big bidder secured a seat at the table with the 95-year-old investing legend, NBA champ Steph Curry, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry. The lunch will take place on June 24 in Omaha, Nebraska—home to Buffett’s $700 billion Berkshire Hathaway empire — and the winner gets to bring up to seven guests.

The proceeds will be split equally between two charities: GLIDE, a San Francisco foundation that provides services to the city’s most vulnerable residents, and Eat. Learn. Play., the nonprofit founded by the Currys to support children and families in Oakland.

But here’s the kicker: Buffett pledged to match the entire $9 million bid for both organizations—bringing the total raised to roughly $27 million.