How Elite Entrepreneurs Optimize Their Investment Strategy To Avoid Leaving Money On The Table

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Recent studies reveal a striking gap: affluent investors who engage in proactive, year-round tax planning retain, on average, 28% more of their portfolio growth over a 20-year period than those who don’t. The difference isn’t luck or superior stock-picking — it’s strategy.

The most successful investors treat tax efficiency as a core part of wealth-building, not a once-a-year exercise during tax season.

As CEO of Dimov Tax, where we advise high-growth entrepreneurs nationwide, I’ve seen this play out repeatedly. I once reviewed the portfolios of two investors in nearly identical financial situations. Both had built substantial wealth, held diversified portfolios and worked with respected financial advisors. Yet over a decade, one retained nearly 28% more wealth after taxes than the other.

The difference wasn’t investment performance. It was how each investor managed the tax impact of every financial decision.

The higher-performing investor focused not just on returns, but on net returns after taxes. He viewed taxes as an ongoing variable to optimize, not an annual inconvenience. That mindset is often what separates average investors from exceptional ones.

Tax placement should be part of the investment strategy

Most investors spend enormous energy deciding what to buy. Sophisticated investors spend equal time deciding where to hold those assets. The type of account holding an investment can dramatically affect long-term returns.

Take a high-yield bond fund generating 5% annually. In a taxable brokerage account, that income may be taxed at ordinary income rates as high as 37%. In a traditional IRA or 401(k), taxes are deferred. In a Roth account, future qualified withdrawals may be completely tax-free. Same investment. Completely different outcomes.

One retired executive I worked with held most of his bond allocation in taxable accounts. By moving those bonds into his rollover IRA and shifting growth-oriented equities into taxable accounts, we reduced his annual tax bill by more than $11,000 without changing his overall investment risk. That’s the power of strategic asset location.

Market downturns can create tax opportunities

Most investors view market declines purely as losses. Experienced investors often see them as tax-planning opportunities. Tax-loss harvesting allows investors to realize losses strategically and use them to offset capital gains or future taxable income. The key is discipline. Rather than reacting emotionally, investors follow a system: when positions decline beyond a predetermined threshold, they evaluate whether harvesting the loss makes sense while maintaining market exposure through similar investments.

During the market volatility of late 2022, one client systematically harvested more than $40,000 in capital losses. Those losses offset gains from earlier investments and generated nearly $9,500 in tax savings. Importantly, he stayed invested throughout the downturn. The tax strategy enhanced long-term returns without requiring him to abandon his investment plan.

Retirement withdrawals require long-term planning

One of the most overlooked aspects of wealth management is how retirement withdrawals are structured.

Many retirees withdraw funds proportionally from different account types without considering long-term tax consequences. More sophisticated investors follow a deliberate withdrawal sequence designed to minimize lifetime taxes.

In many cases, that means drawing first from taxable brokerage accounts while taxable income remains relatively low, strategically realizing long-term capital gains that may qualify for lower tax rates. At the same time, investors may complete Roth conversions during lower-income years to reduce future required minimum distributions and create additional tax-free growth opportunities.

A couple I advised had approximately $2.8 million spread across taxable, tax-deferred and Roth accounts. By implementing a coordinated withdrawal strategy over the first several years of retirement, we projected lifetime tax savings of more than $340,000 compared with a standard proportional withdrawal approach.

That isn’t theoretical wealth. It’s capital preserved for future flexibility, family needs and long-term financial security.

The most tax-efficient wealth transfer may be the simplest

One of the greatest tax advantages available to investors is also one of the least understood: the step-up in basis at death.

When appreciated assets pass to heirs, the cost basis is generally reset to the market value at the date of death. In many cases, decades of unrealized capital gains disappear for tax purposes.

I’ve seen investors intentionally preserve highly appreciated assets for this reason. One client purchased shares in the 1990s for roughly $18,000. At the time of his passing, those shares were worth more than $3 million. Because the assets received a step-up in basis, his heirs later sold them without owing capital gains taxes on nearly $3 million of appreciation.

That single planning decision preserved hundreds of thousands of dollars in family wealth.

This principle also extends to charitable planning. Donating appreciated securities directly to charity can eliminate capital gains taxes while still generating a deduction for the full fair-market value. Similarly, Qualified Charitable Distributions from IRAs can help retirees satisfy Required Minimum Distributions without increasing taxable income.

Wealthy investors focus on after-tax returns

Many investors default to the simplest approach because it feels easier or safer. But simplicity can sometimes come with a hidden cost: unnecessary taxation. Every dollar unnecessarily paid in taxes is a dollar that can no longer compound, support future goals or create opportunities for the next generation.

Successful entrepreneurs understand this intuitively in business. They optimize operations, allocate resources carefully and look for efficiencies everywhere. The same mindset applies to investing. The most successful investors ask a different question than the average investor. They don’t simply ask, “What return did I earn?” They ask, “What return did I keep after taxes?”

Over time, that distinction can make all the difference.