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Key Takeaways Email personalization is now expected by consumers, with over 50% willing to share personal information with brands to receive more personalized communications.

Personalized emails generate 82% higher open rates and 52% more sales than generic, one-size-fits-all messages.

If you treat personalization as a subject line tactic, instead of aligning content, timing and frequency with real customer behavior, you’re missing out.

If your email marketing isn’t generating a consistent revenue stream for your ecommerce business, you’re probably doing it wrong. And lack of personalization is very often the No. 1 reason for that.

Getting email personalization right — and, more importantly, implementing it at scale — is what can really move the needle for ecommerce brands that are struggling to drive decent ROI from their email marketing efforts.

Personalization is the new expectation

Email personalization is now expected by consumers, who are tired of crowded inboxes flooded with generic, one-size-fits-all promotional messages. A survey of 4,800 global consumers revealed that 64% believe personalization makes an email extremely or somewhat memorable. In Brazil, for example, that number is as high as 72%.

U.S. consumers, in particular, are also clear about what they want in terms of email personalization: 70% prefer interest-based content, and 52% expect personalized product recommendations.

And what’s more, 55% of global consumers are actually willing to share their personal information with brands in exchange for more personalized emails. Yet, many brands aren’t leveraging that.

Personalized emails drive higher ROI

Compared to other digital marketing channels, email remains the ROI leader, with top-performing brands generating up to $36 for every $1 spent, which is a staggering 3,600% ROI. But personalization takes itmuch further. Research shows that personalized emails generate 82% higher open rates and 52% more sales than generic, one-size-fits-all messages.

Personalized emails feel more relevant and meaningful, naturally driving higher opens, click-through rates (CTR) and conversions. I’ve seen ecommerce brands double their email-driven revenue by moving from generic campaigns to behavior-based, personalized flows using my company’s marketing automation platform.

Personalized subject lines alone can increase open rates by 50% by helping your emails cut through the noise in inboxes.

What brands still get wrong about email personalization

However, simply throwing the first name in the subject line isn’t enough anymore. Yet that’s exactly what many ecommerce brands still get totally wrong about email marketing personalization, assuming it stops at the open.

I get dozens of emails daily. If a subject line mentions my name but the email itself showcases products I’ve never shown interest in, that kind of “personalization” feels superficial and ineffective.

If personalization doesn’t reflect a user’s past purchase history, product preferences and real-time engagement signals — not just lifecycle stage — it won’t generate any significant ROI, despite higher open rates.

Proper frequency and timing are another aspect of email personalization that’s often underestimated — or not even viewed as a personalization tactic at all. The same email cadence that delights one customer might drive another to unsubscribe.

Timing matters just as much. If a customer typically engages with your emails at 10 p.m., hitting them with a promotional (even relevant) offer at breakfast is just background noise. By the time they’re actually ready to shop, your message is already buried under 20 other promotional emails.

If your data shows a customer engages more on certain days or at specific times, that’s when your emails need to land in their inboxes to feel timely and relevant. If your email marketing platform offers send-time optimization, make sure it’s part of your email personalization strategy.

How eRFM segmentation enables better email personalization

A truly personalized email isn’t just timely and relevant — it makes the user want to engage. And the best way to achieve this level of personalization is through granular customer segmentation based on eRFM insights.

eRFM extends the classic RFM (Recency, Frequency, Monetary) segmentation model by adding an Engagement layer to the mix. In ecommerce, eRFM is a powerhouse for email personalization because it moves beyond what people bought to how they are currently behaving.

By tracking real-time behavioral data like email opens, clicks, website visits and cart adds, alongside historical spend, you can easily move from “static” segments to “dynamic” ones, which enables you to personalize your email campaigns much more effectively.

For example, while traditional RFM might flag your high-value customer as “At Risk” because they haven’t purchased anything in 90 days, eRFM sees that they’ve been clicking every newsletter and browsing specific products on your site. Instead of sending them generic discounts or “bestsellers,” you can trigger emails featuring the specific products they viewed with a “low stock” alert or relevant product recommendations.

Or, if a customer has high engagement but low monetary value, they are likely window shopping. You can personalize their emails with educational content or social proof to build trust. Similarly, if a customer used to spend a lot but has stopped engaging with your emails, you can re-engage them with a high-value incentive before they churn.

Your email marketing platform might be holding you back

Ecommerce brands that get email personalization right — and go beyond using a first name in the subject line — generate significantly more revenue than those that still treat email as a broadcast channel.

But not every email marketing platform is built to support advanced personalization. If your current solution doesn’t allow for behavior-based, real-time targeting, it might be holding your email marketing strategy back more than you think.

And that comes at a cost. Without the ability to tailor content, timing and frequency to how customers actually behave, you’re leaving engagement, conversions and revenue on the table. If your platform can’t support the level of personalization your customers expect today, it might be time to take a closer look at whether it’s still the right fit.