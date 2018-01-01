Gideon Kimbrell

Gideon Kimbrell is the co-founder and CEO of Miami-based InList.com, which provides an app for booking reservations at exclusive nightlife, charity and entertainment events. He is also the founder and owner of Syragon, a software development and engineering company in Miami.

Onboarding

Is Your Onboarding Process Broken? Here's How to Fix It.

3 steps to ensuring new team members are onboarded and utilized effectively
7 min read
Innovation

How Do You Win the Innovation Game? Google's 'X' Marks the Spot.

Most startups lack the freedom and capital X has. They should take a more methodical approach to innovation and keep three key points in mind.
7 min read
Mobile Apps

Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.

When 40 percent of software developers are too hurried to test apps, it's easy to see why so many make bad first impressions.
7 min read
Success Strategies

How to Stop Waiting for Lightning to Strike and Instead Start Replicating Success

Your company's not Amazon. But you can still think the way the ecommerce giant does. Here's how to stop waiting for success and start bottling it.
6 min read
Mentors

Don't Struggle Always to Be the 'Smartest Person in the Room.' Instead, Rely on a Mentor.

Also: Don't always look "up" when creating your mentor network. Look around: Previous colleagues have great insights, too.
7 min read
Business Education

3 Ways Startups Can Prioritize Team Education

Founders from elite schools often lead better-performing companies. But any startup can increase its effectiveness through continuous education.
6 min read
Innovation

The Lifeblood of Success: How to Encourage Innovation at Your Company

Flat-organization architecture. Personal projects. An all-inclusive culture: These things can all add up to an amazing effect.
6 min read
Smart Home

The Next Big Opportunity for Tech Entrepreneurs? 'Smart' Homes

"Smart" homes these days means safe homes, in terms of security and health. The IoT opportunities are out there. Are you game?
6 min read
Social Entrepreneurship

How to Embrace AI for Enacting Humanitarian Change

Artificial intelligence brings new opportunities for social change. Here are four steps for improving your startup's compassion quotient.
6 min read
Entrepreneurs

4 Ways to Prepare Now so Your Business Survives the Unexpected Later

Planning for what you hope never happens can be the difference between staying open and shutting the doors for good.
6 min read
Business Name

What's in a Name? Maybe Everything. Maybe Not So Much.

No one wants the moniker 'Drumpf.' Guess which Republican presumptive nominee came this close to having it?
5 min read
New Year's Resolution

6 Steps to Turn Resolutions Into Realities

You started the year absolutely certain you'd establish rock-hard abs in two weeks. Oh, but that didn't work? Here's why -- and here's what will.
4 min read
Managing Employees

4 Ways to Create Empowered -- Not Rogue -- Employees

Empowered team members are good for business, but watch out for those who are in it only for themselves.
4 min read
Nondisclosure Agreements

Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?

Not getting your employees to sign an NDA early on could cost you. These six guidelines will help prevent that.
4 min read
Apology

The Power of an Apt Apology

Five tips to ensure that the one you give hits just the right note.
5 min read
