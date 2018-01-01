Gideon Kimbrell is the co-founder and CEO of Miami-based InList.com, which provides an app for booking reservations at exclusive nightlife, charity and entertainment events. He is also the founder and owner of Syragon, a software development and engineering company in Miami.
Onboarding
Is Your Onboarding Process Broken? Here's How to Fix It.
3 steps to ensuring new team members are onboarded and utilized effectively
Innovation
How Do You Win the Innovation Game? Google's 'X' Marks the Spot.
Most startups lack the freedom and capital X has. They should take a more methodical approach to innovation and keep three key points in mind.
Mobile Apps
Want Your App to Fail? If You Ignore These 3 Keys to Testing, Failure Is a Safe Bet.
When 40 percent of software developers are too hurried to test apps, it's easy to see why so many make bad first impressions.
Success Strategies
How to Stop Waiting for Lightning to Strike and Instead Start Replicating Success
Your company's not Amazon. But you can still think the way the ecommerce giant does. Here's how to stop waiting for success and start bottling it.
Mentors
Don't Struggle Always to Be the 'Smartest Person in the Room.' Instead, Rely on a Mentor.
Also: Don't always look "up" when creating your mentor network. Look around: Previous colleagues have great insights, too.
Business Education
3 Ways Startups Can Prioritize Team Education
Founders from elite schools often lead better-performing companies. But any startup can increase its effectiveness through continuous education.
Innovation
The Lifeblood of Success: How to Encourage Innovation at Your Company
Flat-organization architecture. Personal projects. An all-inclusive culture: These things can all add up to an amazing effect.
Smart Home
The Next Big Opportunity for Tech Entrepreneurs? 'Smart' Homes
"Smart" homes these days means safe homes, in terms of security and health. The IoT opportunities are out there. Are you game?
Social Entrepreneurship
How to Embrace AI for Enacting Humanitarian Change
Artificial intelligence brings new opportunities for social change. Here are four steps for improving your startup's compassion quotient.
Entrepreneurs
4 Ways to Prepare Now so Your Business Survives the Unexpected Later
Planning for what you hope never happens can be the difference between staying open and shutting the doors for good.
Business Name
What's in a Name? Maybe Everything. Maybe Not So Much.
No one wants the moniker 'Drumpf.' Guess which Republican presumptive nominee came this close to having it?
New Year's Resolution
6 Steps to Turn Resolutions Into Realities
You started the year absolutely certain you'd establish rock-hard abs in two weeks. Oh, but that didn't work? Here's why -- and here's what will.
Managing Employees
4 Ways to Create Empowered -- Not Rogue -- Employees
Empowered team members are good for business, but watch out for those who are in it only for themselves.
Nondisclosure Agreements
Are You Using Non-Disclosure Agreements as Preventive Measures or Backup Plans?
Not getting your employees to sign an NDA early on could cost you. These six guidelines will help prevent that.
Apology
The Power of an Apt Apology
Five tips to ensure that the one you give hits just the right note.